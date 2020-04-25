Feature: Amazing Dreams Creations You Need to See – Issue #3

Rally racing, bubble popping, and… face shaving?

We’re huge fans of Dreams here at Push Square Towers, but it’s difficult to define what this PlayStation 4 exclusive is. With the possibilities almost limitless, the variety of experiences available within this title is ridiculous. There’s no way everyone will have time to play everything.

If you’re simply looking for some of the best stuff to play in Dreams, you’ve come to the right place. In this feature, we’re going to pick out some of our favourite creations, be they games or otherwise. While we’re on the subject, you should follow Push Square Picks, our collection which holds all the below examples and plenty more. We’ve been updating it every now and again with new discoveries and will continue to do so. Be sure to check it out if you want to see what’s impressed us.

Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at some choice Dreams creations.

Creator: TheLOSToneNL



Racing games are hard to get right in Dreams, but this rally racing level is excellent. The handling feels great, and you’ll be surprised how addictive it becomes to keep beating your personal best time. Really solid work.

Creator: Kluthausen2000

This one made us smile multiple times. As the title reveals, there’s a German stuck inside your DualShock 4, and through simple button inputs, you’ll have a conversation with him. This little game has multiple endings, and takes some unexpected turns.

Creator: Wargarble

This audiovisual creation is included here simply because it’s gorgeous. We love the landscape in this one, and accompanied by some chilled out music, it’s just a lovely, soothing piece.

Creator: MasherButtons

After stumbling upon Shaving Time, we couldn’t not show it to you. With the best vocal work since ‘Oi, you, what you lookin’ at?’, this little game has you shaving a man’s face and head within a time limit. Brilliantly silly, simple to play, and provides a new song to sing while you’re having your morning shave. Perfection.

Creator: MacForaday

If you like games such as Bust-A-Move, you’ll definitely be interested in this one. The difference is that the bubbles don’t pop when you hit them, they drop down with physics, making for an unusual but addictive puzzler. We also happen to know our very own themcnoisy contributed a couple of music tracks to this. Excellent work!

This is just a small selection of Dreams creations you can find in our Push Square Picks collection. Be sure to give it a follow, as we’ll be updating it periodically as we continue to explore the game. What are some of your favourite creations? Let us know in the comments below.