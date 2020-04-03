Feature: The Best PS4 Music of March 2020

Rip and tear these sick beats

The new month is finally hear! Ahem. The Doom Slayer is back to rip and tear his way through heaven and hell, and that means more amazing music. But let’s not get too starstruck — a few other noteworthy games dropped in March too, and those included some great soundtracks! Let’s take a look.

While the official soundtrack was supposed to launch alongside id’s incredible shooter, it was sadly delayed, but that doesn’t stop the score from being an absolute dream. Mick Gordon returns to hell after having delivered a real corker in DOOM 2016, and he hasn’t lost a step here. The music hits harder and faster than ever before.

Unusually for the franchise, DOOM 64 has a surprisingly subtle score. Instead of synthesised metal riffs like the titles that came before, this game features an impressively ominous ambient soundtrack. Rather than guitar licks, the game focuses on creepy droning sounds, and it serves as the perfect backdrop to this stylish, retro shooter.

Star Wars soundtracks are pretty easy to get. You take the incredible music that John Williams made for the films through the years and rejigger them into the appropriate places. This is the formula that Jedi Academy adheres to as it so happens. All of the best bits from Williams’ original three scores pop up at some point in the game, ensuring there’s never a dull moment while you slash stormtroopers to bits.

The Persona series has a rather lengthy history of releasing amazing soundtracks, and Persona 5 was no exception. It even charted on our Soundtrack of the Decade list. So the proposition of a Persona 5 re-release including new music is a big deal. Alongside the original Persona 5 music, there are a slew of new tunes to take in and adore, just as the Phantom Thieves would want.

And there we have it. Another month in the books. But looking ahead, we still have some exciting things to look forward to, such as Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake. What’s your favourite video game music from March?