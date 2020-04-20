Federal government wants to provide more help for restaurateurs

“Hotels, restaurants and restaurants must have the chance to get back on their feet quickly after the crisis. In my opinion, it would make sense to lower the VAT rate completely to seven percent for all services provided by companies, ”said Thomas Bareiß (CDU), Parliamentary State Secretary and representative of the German government’s Mittelstand, Handelsblatt. In addition, other measures should be considered, such as improved depreciation conditions and investment grants, he added.

“It is crucial that such help is linked to simple and understandable conditions. Now is not the time to start building new hurdles, ”he said. Companies needed a “clear perspective after the crisis”. Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) also promised help to the industry.

According to the industry association Dehoga, around 223,000 companies will lose around ten billion euros in sales by the end of April. “Our factories were the first to be closed and are now the last to be allowed to open again,” warned Dehoga President Guido Zöllick last week.

He called for the industry to drop VAT to seven percent and a state rescue and compensation fund including direct help for individual companies. Dehoga considers a responsible opening of restaurants and cafés to be justifiable. The hospitality industry will accept everything that is required in terms of health policy – if the measures are comprehensible and justified, said Zöllick.

Not a year for long-distance travel

Bareiß basically sees opportunities for resuming operations. “The gastronomy has a distinct self-interest in the highest hygiene standards and ambitious safety concepts that enable the business to be restarted. That could be a seal of approval for the industry, ”he said.

Bareiß, who is also the Federal Government’s tourism representative, believes that the corona crisis is having a major impact on tourism. “This year is definitely not the year to plan long-distance travel. Rather, vacation in Germany is on the program. Germany has a lot of attractive travel destinations to offer, ”he said.

In addition, he sees travel opportunities beyond the German borders. “From the current perspective, there is not much against the fact that summer trips to neighboring countries such as Austria, Belgium or the Netherlands can also be possible. This has to be based on clearly defined criteria, such as the reproductive numbers of infections in the respective countries. “

In Austria, the tourism industry wants to advertise specifically for German vacationers. The country therefore wants to make an exception for German tourists despite the restricted freedom of travel. Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger (ÖVP), for example, is proposing a special bilateral agreement with Berlin so that Germans can spend their summer holidays in the Alpine Republic unhindered.

“Because we have the spread of the corona virus relatively well under control and, as the federal government, can already offer the prospect of easing the measures step by step, we also plan that there will be holiday tourism in the summer,” said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s confidant (ÖVP) of the “Press on Sunday”.

“The restriction on freedom of travel will remain with us for the next few months. But if countries are also on a very good and positive path, such as Germany, there is certainly the possibility that bilateral agreements can be reached, ”said the tourism minister.

However, the conservative politician left open what such a bilateral agreement with the Federal Republic might look like. All hotels, restaurants and cafes in Austria are currently closed. The black and green government in Vienna only allows foreigners to enter the country if they can prove at the border that they are not infected by the corona virus. The regulation was relaxed last week. For example, a “self-declaration” can replace the medical certificate when traveling for important family reasons.

Köstinger also left open when there could be a special regulation for tourists from Germany. “There is no deadline, there could be further waves of infection. And then it cannot be ruled out that far-reaching measures will have to be taken again, ”said the Minister. The government plans to present a plan at the end of April on how to bring the catering and tourism sector back up to speed. Köstinger said that there will of course be requirements such as distance and hygiene rules.

Health minister Rudi Anschober of the Greens reacted cautiously to the push of his cabinet government. “The desire for an opportunity for tourism is understandable, but depends on the development of the corona pandemic in Austria and internationally,” said his spokeswoman on Sunday.

Austria needs German guests

Austria urgently needs the money of German tourists. The Alpine Republic has been generating over 15 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in tourism for years. According to Statistics Austria, the turnover of the tourism industry in 2019 was more than 32 billion euros.

With a share of over 31 percent, the Germans are the largest group of visitors from abroad. Due to the negligent handling of ski guests in the Corona crisis, especially in the Tyrolean ski resorts of Ischgl and St. Anton am Arlberg, Austrian tourism suffered a major loss of image. Consumer advocates are currently preparing a lawsuit for damages against Austria on behalf of hundreds of ski tourists.

The pressure on the Austrian government is enormous. In view of the failures, many hotel owners and innkeepers are already with their backs to the wall over Easter. According to experts, the fat years in alpine tourism are over indefinitely. The Viennese tourism economist Egon Smeral expects international arrivals to decline by around a third this year. “Similar trends can also be expected for the development of real spending on trips abroad,” said the professor at the private university Modul University Vienna.

The right-wing populists of the FPÖ meanwhile are trying to become the advocate of the economic interests of the tourism and catering industry and demand that the gardens of taverns and cafés be opened immediately.

