Few questions regarding replacing thermal paste

Apologies if this isn’t the right place to ask this, but I just ordered my Artic MX-4 thermal paste and have a few question for those who’ve replaced their thermal paste.

1. What’s the bare minimum I can remove to replace the thermal paste? I’ve seen people remove their blu-ray drives, ribbon cable, wifi antenna etc. The only part from the bottom of the system I plan to remove is the power supply and keep everything else plugged in to avoid unnecessary wires just poking around.

2. Where does this wire in the motherboard go? Every tutorial I’ve watched had this wire near two metal prongs. This easiest way to describe it would be with this picture https://imgur.com/UOdqA1H It doesn’t seem to be connected to anything and when they reattached the motherboard, they simply slipped the wire into a hole and didn’t even plug it into anything. Is this wire just always hanging out, does it connect magnetically or is it as simple as just sliding it into place?