FF7 Remake Has Long Install Times With Physical Disc

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is available now, but if you were able to find a physical copy despite COVID-19 causing shipping issues, you should know that you can’t jump in right away. A large disc install across both Blu-ray discs is needed, so you’ll want to set aside even more time on top of the game’s lengthy story and side missions.

The first chapter will be playable after installation, and then you’ll be prompted to install from the second disc after completing the first chapter. The first disc is marked as the “Data Disc” and the second as the “Play Disc.” Altogether the process is said to take around an hour. A similar system was used when Red Dead Redemption 2 launched in late 2018, and you won’t need to keep the data disc handy after it has been installed.

If you’re planning to play from a physical copy, just pop in the disc and do something else for a while. One option is to learn what the game won’t tell you using our guide.

Reviews for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake have been largely positive. GameSpot’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake review is one of only a handful of 10/10 reviews from GameSpot.

“Regardless of your history with the original game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an astounding achievement,” Tamoor Hussain wrote. “The wait for its release was a long one, but in gameplay, story, characters, and music, it delivers–the wait was worth it. For first-time players, it’s an opportunity to understand why Final Fantasy VII is held in such high regard. It’s the chance to experience a multifaceted story that grapples with complex subject matter, be in the company of memorable characters, and be moved by their plight. For returning fans, this isn’t the Final Fantasy VII your mind remembers, it’s the one your heart always knew it to be.”

