FFVII Remake Ending Discussion (Obvious Spoilers)

**LAST WARNING – THIS THREAD WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS RELATING TO THE END OF THE FFVII REMAKE. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO HEAR ANYTHING RELATING TO THIS PLEASE CLOSE THIS THREAD**

Ok, so…

Now we’ve got that out of the way, i’ve noticed there isn’t a thread yet up for the discussion on the controversial ending that was unleashed in the final chapter of the brand new FFVII remake storyline.

For the record, my personal take is this is an interesting turn of events, and classic Nomura standard if the Kingdom Hearts games are anything to go by. A lot of people don’t realize, or don’t remember that Nomura was part of the original FFVII team, but only as the character designer, and was not involved in the critical story of the original, but was in the remake.

There is a lot to digest within the last chapter or so, with the remainder of the game not heavily deviating from the source material, but the last chapter, chapter 18 having all hell break loose, and a variety of speculative outcomes that will lead us into the next episode without a 100% clear picture of what exactly is going on.

I will outlay below my thoughts on some of the major plot points that I think Nomura was pointing out in the final chapter, and my opinions on these and how I think they were intended to be intepreted by the player.

The Arbiters Of Fate Bosses

From what i could see, each of these bosses represented the characters. One had a sword, another a gun, and the last used their fist. Funnily enough there was not a 4th one representing Aerith, not sure if this was intentional, or that Aeriths death predetermines the arbiters right to maintain the status quo timeline of the original story.

The huge Zack Fair Deviation

So, this is probably one of the most confusing parts of the finale, and the only one I’m not entirely sure of myself, as the rest of the game, whilst having the whispers and interesting deviation in regards to facing off against the arbiters of fate and Sephiroth, as well as various small deviations that corrected themselves throughout the story (Barrett geting killed / Hojo being dragged away when trying to inform Cloud about his origins etc) the story arc still remains fairly intact, even with these changes, with the exception of one thing, the Zack Fair part.

So, from what i can deduce, in the original storyline of Crisis Core, Zack returns to Midgar along with Cloud, to go back to see Aerith, after escaping from their 4 year incarceration of being injected with Jenova cells. At the end of Crisis Core, Zack faces the Shinra Army, and despite Tseng and Cissneis attempts to get to him first to warn him, he has no option but to go toe to toe with the army. Even as a first class soldier, Zack is no match for the army, and ultimately succumbs to them, in a final word with cloud, and his dying words he hands his buster sword over to Cloud, in the same manner that Angeal did with Zack.

However, in the remake, it shows that Zack has overcome the Shinra Army, and survives, draggin Cloud back to midgar with him, brushing past Aerith who appears to “feel” his presence (This happens whilst the entire team are outside of midgar, post chapter 18 at the end of the game). He is shown to see some sort of phenomena coming from Midgar beforehand (presumably the events unfolding in chapter 18).

This is where it gets very very confusing. So, what I see is that Nomura has split the timeline, into that which is canon, the original arc, and an alternate timeline where fate has been defeated, and therefore a completely different Final Fantasy VII story will now unfold. This surely has to be the only way to make this work, as Zack surviving would not of allowed for Cloud to have the buster sword to begin with throughout the remakes storyline, as Zack appears to witness the changes made by the team in chapter 18 (which is supposedly way after Zack arrives back in midgar) I can only assume this has created some sort of adjustment in the space time, and split off the timeline into another arc (Back to the Future style).

This is further compounded by the ending text of the “The unknown journey will continue”. Leading players to conclude that since the journey is unknown, this means it will not remain canon, or it would be known.

I would love to hear peoples opinions on this and whether they agree, disagree, or have other theories relating to the main plot of FFVII remake, and look forward to reading any viewpoints associated with it.

@Grindagger nah Zack always beat the army, he died on the point in the rain after dragging Cloud there, they just skipped that bit in crisis core because it was in the original game as for what happened my best guess is Aerith being an Cetra and being able to commune with the planet and the life stream sensed the events and what we see is what see senses

i think too many people are putting too much stock in this alternate timeline thing, something that has not been said by any of the development team, it a fan theory based on a few lines in a description of a enemy nothing more

the game is a remake and it’s going to follow the same basic story of the original Square have already said this before when they first announced it, it’s just being shown in a new way that’s why it’s unknown, the destination is the same it’s just the journey is new, Aerith is still gonna die, Sephiroth is still gonna summon Meteor and Midgar is still gonna get destroyed it just how these events happen that might be a bit different

in fact i would say the biggest change is Avalanche and Biggs, Wedge and maybe Jessie still being alive BUT then again we never actually saw them die in the original game either, it was just implied they died when the Sector 7 plate fell

basically i’m saying people are putting too much into this, coming up with theories about timelines and alternate realities just to try and convince themselves that the original game is still a thing and to make it fit with “canon” well guess what IT IS Square have said that the Remake isn’t replacing the original it’s just a new way to experience the same story

FFVII Remake does NOT replace the Original