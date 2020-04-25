Final Fantasy 14 Patch 5.3: Next Nier Automata Raid Teased, Major Story Quests, And More

23 SHARES Share Tweet

The next update for the Square Enix MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV comes in the form of patch 5.3, subtitled Reflections in Crystal. It has been detailed by director/producer Naoki Yoshida and community manager Toshio Murouchi in the latest Letter From The Producer livestream, and like most FFXIV updates, it’s going to be huge. The upcoming patch includes the anticipated major overhaul for the base game A Realm Reborn, new main quests that continue the FFXIV’s story, new boss fights, and the next chapter in the Nier Automata crossover raid series YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse.

This next wave of main story quests will conclude the Shadowbringers expansion’s narrative arc and will have heavy story implications (as hinted by the revealed screenshots). A new instanced four-player dungeon, called The Heroes’ Gauntlet, will be included–it will work with the Trust system, which lets you run it alongside NPCs from the story as AI companions to fill the necessary roles. There’s going to be another trial boss fight tied to the main story as well, but it wasn’t revealed as to not spoil the surprise.

All players who have not completed the 24-player alliance raid series “The Crystal Tower” will be required to do so at some point before continuing the main story in the 5.3 update, and the game will notify players of this. Regardless, that raid series will be mandatory for those who look to finish the the base game for the first time when the patch hits since it’s directly tied to the Shadowbringers narrative arc.

As for the anticipated revamping of A Realm Reborn, which is part of patch 5.3, about 13% of its main questline will either be removed or condensed. One of the notable criticisms of the base game was the amount of filler that didn’t advance the story. Experience points from these quests are going to be adjusted so players can reach level requirements accordingly. Another addition is that players will be able to fly mounts in these old zones.

The other significant addition coming to FFXIV patch 5.3 is the next installment in the Nier Automata crossover raid series YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse–these are 24-player level 80 alliance raids. This new dungeon is called The Puppet’s Bunker and the only detail revealed so far was the key artwork, as you can see above. Those who have played Nier Automata may have an inkling as to how this raid will tie into the source material, but Yoshida-san and Murouchi-san did not say much more.

The first Nier Automata raid, The Copied Factory, came with patch 5.1 and brought many of the things you recognize from that game into FFXIV for its own contained story. If traditional cadence follows, you can expect the third and final chapter for the raid series in the future 5.5 patch, whenever that may be.

Several other changes and additions are set to for 5.3 including adjustments to Classes/Jobs and new PvP content; details are said to given in the next livestream. Side quests abound in this update including more in the Save The Queen, Resistance Weapons, Sorrow Of Werlyt, and Tribes questlines. Crafter and gatherer classes will get quality-of-life improvements like changes to the collectibles system, a custom delivery client, trial synthesis, and recipe searches in your inventory. New Ishgardian Restoration content and Skysteel Tools enhancements are also set to come with patch 5.3.

Limited-time Unreal trials are scheduled to come with each new patch, which syncs previous Primal boss fights up to level 80 while increasing their difficulty. Patch 5.3 will feature Shiva in the Akh Afah Amphitheater fight. Beating these boss battles earns you a chance to play the Faux Hollows minigame, but not much else was detailed.

Due to the circumstances around COVID-19 pandemic, companies around the world have adjusted their working conditions, Square Enix included. Patch 5.3 was originally scheduled for sometime in mid-June, but Yoshida-san stated that it’ll be delayed by at least 1-2 weeks and possibly a month.