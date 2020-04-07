Final Fantasy 14 v5.25 Patch Notes: New Quest Lines, Skysteel Tools And More

The latest big patch for Final Fantasy 14 is here, bringing with it new quests, furniture, weapons, and bug fixes. The game is down for maintenance between 10 PM PDT on April 6 and 3 AM PDT on April 7. Here’s what to expect when the patch is complete.

For Final Fantasy 14 players hungry for new content, patch 5.25 will add a new side story quest “Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr,” which can be started once the player has completed the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers” and sidequest “The City of Lost Angels.” Two quests to unlock Skysteel crafter and gatherer tools have also been added.

New furnishings have been added, including the winners of last year’s Furnishing Design Contest. You can check them all out on the Final Fantasy 14 blog here.

A new questline will reward players with job-specific resistance weapons. While completing the quest will only award the weapon for job they did the quest with, a different quest will allow players to collect weapons for additional jobs. The patch notes specify that these weapons will be able to be upgraded with future content expansions, though with an ominous warning that “enhancing these weapons may require players to invest a significant amount of time.”

A new eight-player raid has been added, though the notes leave the details a secret, so you’ll have to discover more about this one yourself.

There’s plenty more in this patch, including new items that are as yet a mystery, new achievements, minor gameplay tweaks and plenty of bug fixes. Check out the full patch notes for v5.25 here.

As updates continue to expand on the story of Shadowbringers, check out GameSpot’s review of the expansion here. Reviewer Ginny Woo said, “For a story that starts with a laser focus on your character’s motivations and misgivings, it tells a tale that ends up being the biggest and the best that Final Fantasy XIV has ever told. Equal parts redemption, vengeance, cruelty, and sassy Elezen, Shadowbringers promises a hell of a lot when you take your first steps into Norvrandt and delivers a truly spectacular finish even if it stumbles a little along the way.”