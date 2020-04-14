Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children And Other FF Movies Are Available To Stream Now, For Free (US)

Now that you’ve put in dozens of hours into the Final Fantasy VII Remake, what do you do with your free time? Well, you could rewatch Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children or the other FF movies–and one TV show–that are available to stream online, as long as you live in the US–sorry, rest of the world.

Advent Children is currently available on Crackle. The film continues the storyline of the original FFVII game, two years after its conclusion. Cloud is living in solitude and must become a hero once again as a mysterious illness is spreading across the land.

Also available on Crackle are The Spirits Within and Kingsglaive. The former was released in theaters in 2001 and was written and directed by Hironobu Sakaguchi, creator of the Final Fantasy franchise. The film is set on Earth after the planet had been invaded by extraterrestrials, and of course, humans want the aliens out of there. Kingsglaive is the most recent FF movie to be released–in 2016. Taking place in the world set up in Final Fantasy XV, the movie follows the kingdom of Lucis, which is facing a nefarious foe in Niflheim, whose leaders want to steal Lucis’ Crystal.

All of Crackle’s movies are free for anyone to stream, as long as you don’t mind ad-supported content.

Finally, the Japanese TV series Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light is streaming on Netflix. The show follows an estranged father and son who reform their relationship by playing Final Fantasy XIV online. This is based on a true story. All eight episodes of Season 1 are available now.

In GameSpot’s review of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, Tamoor Hussain said, “Regardless of your history with the original game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an astounding achievement. The wait for its release was a long one, but in gameplay, story, characters, and music, it delivers–the wait was worth it. For first-time players, it’s an opportunity to understand why Final Fantasy VII is held in such high regard. It’s the chance to experience a multifaceted story that grapples with complex subject matter, be in the company of memorable characters, and be moved by their plight. For returning fans, this isn’t the Final Fantasy VII your mind remembers, it’s the one your heart always knew it to be.”