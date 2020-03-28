Final Fantasy 7 Pre-Order Guide: Special Editions, Retailer Bonuses, Release Dates, And More

In two weeks, the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 remake finally releases. Square Enix is set to recapture the magic of the seminal PlayStation RPG, and while the first episode of the remake isn’t set to arrive until April 10, we’re closer than ever to seeing Cloud, Tifa and the rest of the crew in HD. And now that fans have played through the Final Fantasy VII demo Square dropped a little while ago, fans are more excited than ever.

We had the chance to play through the first three hours of the Final Fantasy VII remake and came away impressed with the overhauled visuals and combat system, though we’re still a bit hesitant about how it’s structured.

The remake brings some huge updates for FF7 fans, who have waited anxiously for the game during its long development period. Square Enix previously confirmed the remake of FF7 will be released in multiple installments and that each installment will be quite substantial; during the E3 2019 press conference, the team also confirmed it will contain two Blu-ray discs’ worth of content.

Just weeks before the game’s release, Square Enix announced physical copies of Final Fantasy 7 Remake could be delayed by “unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape” due to coronavirus, although the game’s release date is not budging. You can read their statement in full below.

Pre-orders for FF7 Remake are available now at all major retailers. There are two premium editions: a Deluxe edition and a 1st Class collector's edition.

If you pre-order FF7 Remake at any major retailer, you'll get the Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC. There are also several different bonuses you can get depending on which store you pre-order from.

The standard edition for PS4 comes with the base game and any pre-order bonuses.

The 1st class edition is exclusive to the Square Enix Store and costs $330.