Final Fantasy 7 Pre-Order Launch Week Guide: Retailer Bonuses, Special Editions, And More

The long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake will officially be out on PS4 later this week. The first part of Square Enix’s sprawling, episodic remake of the seminal PlayStation RPG releases April 10, meaning we’re just days away from seeing Cloud, Tifa and the rest of the crew in HD. Some fans have already gotten their hands on the game after Square opted to ship copies of the game to Europe and Australia ahead of schedule, and the reviews are already in.

In his glowing 10/10 Final Fantasy 7 Remake review, GameSpot’s Tamoor Hussain praised its updated combat, characters, and stunning rendition of Midgar. “Regardless of your history with the original game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an astounding achievement,” he writes. “The wait for its release was a long one, but in gameplay, story, characters, and music, it delivers–the wait was worth it.” If you’d like to play a chunk of the game for yourself ahead of release, you can check out the demo.

The remake brings some huge updates for FF7 fans, who have waited anxiously for the game during its long development period. Square Enix previously confirmed the remake of FF7 will be released in multiple installments and that each installment will be quite substantial; during the E3 2019 press conference, the team also confirmed it will contain two Blu-ray discs’ worth of content.

Just weeks before the game’s release, Square Enix announced some physical copies of Final Fantasy 7 Remake could be delayed by “unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape” due to coronavirus, although the game’s release date is not budging.

To counteract potential delays, Square began shipping copies of the game early in some regions. For players in the Americas, copies of the game started shipping last week. “We feel optimistic that most of you will receive the game for launch day,” the statement reads. “However, due to the challenging situation we cannot provide delivery dates for each country and each retailer.”

Pre-orders for FF7 Remake are still available at a few stores, although many physical copies are sold out as we enter launch week. If you plan to pre-order a physical copy, be sure to note the estimated delivery date and be aware that there may be delays. You can check out where to pre-order FF7 Remake below, including links for the two premium editions announced during E3: a Deluxe edition and a 1st Class collector’s edition, both of which are selling out quickly whenever they’re in stock.

Please note that Best Buy is doing curbside pickup these days, so if you find the game in stock at your local store, you may not need to even go inside.

If you pre-order FF7 Remake at any major retailer, you’ll get the Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC. There are also several different bonuses you can get depending on which store you pre-order from. Most retailers are currently sold out, however, which means physical bonuses could be hard to come by during launch week.

Right now, you can still pre-order the standard edition for PS4 at Best Buy. Most other retailers have sold out, however. It comes with the base game and any pre-order bonuses available at that retailer. You can also pre-order the digital standard edition on the PlayStation Store.

The Deluxe edition costs $80 and includes:

The Deluxe Edition is currently sold out everywhere. If you want a physical copy, we suggest grabbing it fast. Meanwhile, you can always pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition, which costs the same price and includes digital versions of the same bonuses (minus the steelbook) as well as an exclusive PS4 theme.

The 1st class edition is exclusive to the Square Enix Store and will cost you $330. This edition includes:

This highly coveted edition is sold out and defaults to a waiting list for now. You can still check its listing below.