Final Fantasy 7 Remake Actor’s Reaction To Hearing Their Own Performance Is Extremely Wholesome

Briana White gives voice to Aerith Gainsborough in Final Fantasy VII Remake, helping to flesh out a character that fans have felt close to since the original game released in 1997. White, who streams games as The Strange Rebel, recently streamed herself playing through the game for the first time, and captured her reaction to Aerith’s first appearance.

Incredibly, this is White’s first performance in a game, and hearing her own voice in-game for the first time is clearly an emotional experience for her. If you’re a Final Fantasy fan who teared up the first time Aerith’s theme kicked in, keep tissues on standby.

White, who has continued to stream the game sense, called the moment “pure magic.” In the clip, she laughs and cries through the scene.

It’s lovely, as is the game itself, which earned an extremely rare GameSpot 10/10. Reviewer Tamoor Hussain was a big fan of the game’s take on the character: “Aerith, the flower girl whose story unexpectedly intersects with Cloud’s, is beyond an uplifting presence. The banter between her and Cloud is sweet and funny from the moment you meet her and are unceremoniously drafted into being her bodyguard.”

The character was previously played by Mena Suvari in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, which is currently free to stream on Crackle.