Final Fantasy 7 Remake Aerith Dress Guide – How To Change Her Wall Market Outfit

The Wall Market section of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the much more fun and also absurd parts of the video game. It’s everything about locating a method to obtain close to the reclusive Don Corneo, and Aerith’s strategy to penetrate the Don’s mansion requires placing her in a quite brand-new outfit. Which outfit you obtain, nonetheless, is based on some factors that aren’t very noticeable at very first blush.

Listed below we’ve got a full run-through of everything you need to know to unlock Aerith’s three gowns, and also you get even more information about discovering every single gown with our Wall Market Dress Guide. Unlocking all three is necessary to gaining the “Dressed to the Nines” Trophy, yet you’ll require to finish Final Fantasy 7 Remake as soon as in order to open the Chapter Select menu to see them all.

It might look like Aerith’s outfits are identified by your activities in Chapter 9– especially, the answers you offer throughout your browse through to Madam M’s, or your efficiency in the Corneo Colosseum, since that’s where you get the cash for Aerith’s attire.

It’s not Chapter 9, however your activities in Chapter 8, that establish what Aerith’s look is. It’s everything about the side-quests you total: the more side-quests you finish, the a lot more intricate Aerith’s outfit is. If you do no side-quests, she’ll have a simple gown, but if you complete all six, she’ll have a very classy one.

Instead of doing any kind of side-quests, head back to Aerith’s residence and get in through the front door to proceed the story.

Any three side-quests will certainly do, including the Moogle Emporium pursuit (which just needs you to purchase a Moogle Emporium membership for one Moogle Medal). When you’ve got 3 completed, head back to Aerith’s mother’s home.

You’ll need to complete Chapter 8 3 complete times in order to see every one of Aerith’s looks, making use of the Chapter Select menu that opens once you’ve completed every phase in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.