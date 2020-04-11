Final Fantasy 7 Remake available for early preload

Square Enix is letting Final Fantasy fans preload Final Fantasy 7 Remake a little early, in part thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant impact on internet bandwidth. You still won’t be able to actually play the remake of Final Fantasy 7 until April 10, but considering the game’s Buster Sword-size download (around 80 GB), having a full week to preload is a welcome option.

“We know that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many people having to stay at home, some of you may be experiencing extra pressure on your internet bandwidth,” said the game’s producer, Yoshinori Kitase, in a news release. “We wanted to give all our fans some extra time to download the game.”

Square Enix also used the opportunity to drop a new (and “final”) Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer, which if you’re cautious about story spoilers, may be worth skipping. The company says it contains “a number of jaw-dropping reveals and glimpses at scenes from throughout the full game,” so be mindful.

Your own download of Final Fantasy 7 Remake may be slower than usual, as Sony Interactive Entertainment has intentionally slowed download PlayStation Network speeds in the U.S. and Europe.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be available digitally on April 10 at 12 a.m. ET. Physical copies of the game will have less reliable availability, as Square Enix (and other game publishers) contend with shipping and distribution delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.