Final Fantasy 7 Remake Chapter 10 Walkthrough: Rough Waters (Spoiler-Free)

Chapter 10 of Final Fantasy 7 Remake takes you also less than the Midgar Undercity, into the sewers listed below. Though the section is fairly simple, this is a location where FF7 Remake suches as to hide a couple of vital items, including brand-new weapons and Materia.

That’s all right, though: We’ve mapped the sewer system to find everything worth obtaining in Chapter 10. Continue reading for all the information you require to defeat the sewers citizens as well as assert their prizes.

Abzu is a big enemy with a long reach, however the largest risk in this fight is poisonous substance from all the sewer. Obtaining hit by specific assaults from Abzu will poisonous substance your characters, and also you’ll desire to take care of that swiftly with Antidotes or Cleanse magic, since you could not realize just how much damages you’re taking from it until as well late.

Abzu is weak to Fire spells, so a pumped up Fire Materia or two is crucial right here. Fire greatly increases his stagger meter while likewise taking him out of the fight briefly, enabling you to cause huge damages. You’ll want Aerith possessing the Fire Materia if you just have one, however if you’ve obtained much more, it can not harm to get more magic into this fight, particularly to quit some of Abzu’s huge attacks. Mostly, you desire to concentrate your strikes of Abzu’s horns whenever you can. Crippling the horn knocks out some of its biggest water-based strikes, so the quicker you can do that, the far better off you’ll be.

Early, Abzu will use its Backwash strike, which is deadlier than it initially shows up. It makes ruptureds of sewer fly out of the brown pools spread arond the arena, which injured and cause poison. Deal with the toxin so that the damage doesn’t pile up if your characters get struck. Apart from that, be cautious of its Ground Slam attack, which you can dodge when you see it coming, as well as its large melee swings, which you can block as well as counterattack with Punisher mode. When Abzu jumps up onto the pipes along with the field, it means he’s about to return down with a large Pounce attack and also pin among your group. This is a great time to nail him with Fire, which will certainly disturb his mauling of your teammate and leave him susceptible to even more damages. After a couple of secs, he’ll flee right into the water.

You can’t elevate Abzu’s stagger meter with magic strikes, so reserve those for damage– instead, assailed him with melee strikes, especially with Tifa, to attempt to push his stagger meter up. More important, though, is trying to cripple Abzu’s horn, which will certainly also open to continual assaults.

In the following phase of the fight, Abzu will certainly obtain Enraged and end up being a lot more hostile. It’ll get on the pipelines again as well as use its Backwash Blast strike, which will certainly spray a lot of sewage out of one of the big pipes on the sides of the arena; when that takes place, run together with the pipe to prevent the flood. You’ll also want to look out for Backwash Spout, which creates water twisters out of the pools on the field of battle, which will come with you fast.

Crippling Abzu’s horn will knock him out of Enrage as well as open him approximately assaults once again, so stay up to date with hitting him as high as you can and lay down big damage with Fire magic. Avoid him when he readies his Triple Charge and Bash and Smash actions, although if you’re quick with a powerful spell, you’ll be able to interrupt both. Keep your event healthy and balanced and also keep establishing the one in charge on fire until you’re victorious.

After the fight with Abzu, transform right down the following tunnel, heading southern. You’ll discover a upper body with ether in the edge at the end. You’ll next encounter a Sahagin adversary; both Fire and also Ice spells will promptly load its stagger gauge, yet beware its Harpoon Haul action, which will certainly change anyone captured by it right into a toad. You can get rid of the effect with a Maiden’s Kiss item. When the Sahagin is dead, open the upper body at the end of the walkway on top of the ladder to find two hi-potions.

In the following area of drains, you’ll utilize a button to raise a sluice gate to reduce the water. Go down the staircases and also duck under the gate to find a breast which contains Feathered Gloves for Tifa.

Continue right into the small break space up in advance to find a bench and also a vending equipment, where you can get a The Oppressed Music Disc.

You’ll soon come to a dark passage. Keep relocating via it up until you struck a secured door beyond, then get in the door beyond of the space to locate a button to turn on the lights. In the east river area, drain the water with the activate the wall surface and you’ll discover the drain key. In the west river room, you’ll find a chest with 800 gil as well as Shinra pet crates.

The next location has you draining pipes the water from the river so you can cross it. After going into the waterway, you’ll come back up a ladder as well as reduced a gateway that’ll obtain stuck on some particles. Ensure you head via the wrought iron gateway right here to find a Poison Materia on the ground prior to proceeding throughout the sluice gate itself.

You’ll leave the river quickly after. Comply with the course completely south (ignoring the ladder as much as the west) to find a treasure chest which contains 2 orbs of gravity.

The course will fork to the north and south in the following area. Head south first, via a round space with a smattering of adversaries. At the end of the following ladder, transform right as well as take the path north to its end to find a Warding Materia. Back to the south, you’ll find a ladder that results in another battle, and also then a pathway to some pet crates as well as a upper body with a Revive Earrings device. Take the north course to get to Primary Treatment.

You’ll complete a quick pump mini-game here, which is pretty self-explanatory. Once the water is drained, you’ll contend with a running fight versus Sahagins to the departure. Your key objective right here is to prevent being transformed right into a toad by the Sahagins’ harpoons, so try to watch out for that attack and use items to counteract it if you enter problem.