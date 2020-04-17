Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Chapter 3 Side-Quests Walkthrough

Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s third chapter is your first foray into the game’s semi-open sections where you get to complete side-quests. Below you can find a detailed walkthrough of each and the rewards you get for completing them.

Chadley is the weird kid standing next to Wymer, who wants your help developing new materia. He’ll give you the Assess Materia when you take on the quest; use it on any enemies you fight from here on out. It’ll give you valuable tactical information, while completing this quest for Chadley. Later, he’ll give you Battle Intel assignments with a variety of objectives to unlock additional materia. For this one, return when you’ve analyzed two different types of enemies to buy the Auto-Cure Materia at a discounted rate.

Visit the little girl playing west of the Beginner’s Hall, who will dispatch you to find three missing cats. Keep talking to her and she’ll provide some hits as to where to find them, as well.

The first cat is pretty easy to find, sitting on the porch of Seventh Heaven. From there, head east to find the second cat, sitting on the north side of the road at the next intersection.

The third and final cat is hidden among the houses north of the Beginner’s Hall, just before you reach the Item Shop. You’ll see a woman with a green marker over her head standing in front of a pipe. Talk to her, then slip into the pipe to find the last cat and finish the quest for a Maiden’s Kiss.

Talk to the Item Store owner, then take the path going north that’s on the west side of Seventh Heaven. Duck through the pipe to enter a vacant lot full of rats. Take them out and open the chest on the east side of the area for three grenades.

Return to the lot and fight the Doom Rats. They’re pretty quick, so try using Punisher mode to get counter-attacks and their melee strikes, and use magic to hit them at a distance. If you can do some sustained damage, you’ll stagger the rats, which allows you to knock them out.

When you return to the Item Shop owner, he gives you five Hi-Potions. You can also buy a Cleanse Materia for a discounted price of 300 gil. It’s a good idea to equip and use Cleanse when you can, since having the materia leveled up will help you with a minor sidequest story point later in the game.

After you’ve cleared the first set of quests, return to Wymer, who will send you to Scrap Boulevard.

Find the Wrath Hound in the furthest west area of Rust Boulevard. Be careful of its attacks, as you can’t interrupt them, and it’ll hit hard and fast. Magic can build up the hound’s stagger meter, so hit it with spells to try to push it over the line. Once you do enough damage, it’ll flee. Head back to the entrance of Rust Boulevard to find Wymer, who opens the way to a new section of the area. You’ll find the hound further in, but this time, you’ll have to bring it down for good. You’ll be rewarded an Elixir for your trouble.

Talk to the Junk Dealer in the area behind Seventh Heaven. You can access it from the pathway going north on the west side of the bar. Then take the road toward the train station to find the way into the factory.

As you enter the factory’s first warehouse, destroy the Shinra crates against the northern wall, then turn left and head to the west to find a chest near a locked gate. It has two antidotes inside. Follow the path north to find another set of crates.

Continue to the next warehouse and kill the four Gorgers. Be careful about letting them get close to you–with their Feast attack, they’ll jump onto your characters and lock them up so they can’t move. When that happens, switch to another character and wail on the Gorger attacking your character until it lets go. Check the northwestern corner for Shinra crates before moving on.

Keep heading north and turn left to find your first Lesser Drake. These creatures will hit you with powerful Wind magic attacks if you’re not careful. Hit it with magic to bring it to the ground so you can wail on it; if you can hit it with Wind attacks yourself, you can quickly stagger it.

Use the switch to the right of the door on the south wall of this warehouse to open the big door. Beyond it is a chest with two sedatives inside.

Return to the south and take the path to the west. The next building has more Gorgers inside. Check the northwest corner for Shinra crates. Before you leave this warehouse, use the switch to the right of the big gray door to open it and reach a Fire materia.

Keep moving into the last warehouse to fight two more Lesser Drakes and finish the quest for a reward of 500 gil. You’ll be back here later, so keep the layout in mind.

After completing Nuisance in the Factory, the Junk Dealer will notify you of another pesky Drake that needs some killing. Head towards the train station again to find a woman named Gwen, who’s arguing with some Shinra soldiers. Hear her spiel about getting a keycard from some boxes to get to the Drake, and then head back into the factory area.

In the factory, return to where you got the Fire materia earlier during Nuisance in the Factory, and you should find a stack of boxes you can smash to the left of the gate doorway. Hit that and you’ll get yourself the keycard you need to get face the Drake.

Continue through the tunnel to the last warehouse, where you’ll find a locked door and a control beside it. Unlock it with the keycard to face the Cerulean Drake. This version of the enemy has ice attacks, so be sure to dodge them, as they’ll hurt while also slowing down your attacks and movement. Hack away at the drake and hit it with Wind magic to stagger it if you can. Once you’ve killed it, return to Gwen to finish the sidequest.