Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Chapter 8 Side-Quests Walkthrough

After a fascinating series of events, you’ll locate comfort recognizing that Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s 8th chapter is far more relaxed with a new set of side-quests to obtain shed within. Below you can find a detailed walkthrough of each Chapter 8 side-quest and the benefits you get for finishing them.

Go to the Leaf House and also talk with Ms. Folia out front of the building. She’ll dispatch you to find a number of youngsters that should really remain in institution. Speak to her once more for some tips regarding where the children hang around.

Make your very first stop near the Item Shop in the Central District to locate a patroller hanging around in the center of the road. From there, turn north as well as head up the street towards the train terminal to find your 2nd youngster. An additional is standing right in front of the Weapon Shop. The “concrete pipelines” Ms. Folia mentions remain in the southwestern edge of the map, simply southern of the community facility, where you’ll discover another patroller. From there, proceed to the recreation center to discover the last patrol kid sticking out front.

Return to the Leaf House and also the youngsters will certainly send you to their hideout to handle a monster they call “the Toad King.” This is in fact a challenging, special version of the Hedgehog Pie enemies you’ve been dealing with all through this area, and combating it is kind of a pain. Battle your method via the location behind the children’ hideout to reach the Hedgehog Pie King, which will certainly be backed up by 2 routine Hedgehog Pies.

The have problem with the Hedgehog Pie King is that it’s regularly rubbing the various other 2 Hedgehog Pies, that makes it tough to eliminate them in order to concentrate on your real target. With the King’s buffs, they’ll fling difficult magic assaults at you like Fira, while likewise performing an aggravating assault called Bounce that can keep among your characters from relocating. Your plan here ought to be to run from the routine Pies to avoid their bounce attacks, while charging up ATB to strike the King with Ice spells, which it’s weak versus. Ice and physical assaults will certainly pressure the King, which will knock him off his buff video game, giving you time to after that refocus as well as kill one or both of the Hedgehog Pies with Ice spells and also melee assaults. The King has a great deal of health, so you’ll desire to do away with his minions, which are the real threats in the fight; do not overcommit to trying to lower the king while obtaining blown up by his friends.

Don’t be afraid to change to Aerith and allow Cloud deal with himself. Her recovery capacities are extremely helpful below in keeping the group in fighting shape, and also your primary emphasis below will certainly be magic to keep the King off-balance. Once both Pies are dead, wiping up the King will not be a trouble.

When you’re done, you’ll open a brand-new pursuit in the hideout, called “A Verified Hero.” You’ll likewise obtain a brand-new tool for Cloud, the Nail Bat.

Head north of the hideout to find a guy discussing some Shinra “floating eyeballs” that are rampaging around town. You’ll need to hound 5 of them in the Bolts ‘n nuts HIlls location that you came via after conserving Aerith at the church. Equip some Wind materia as well as head out.

The initial group of 3 adversaries– Monodrive Mark IIs, they’re called– are in the north end of the location, in the Scrapyard Back Alley section. Head towards the train station as well as take the path north simply prior to you strike it to locate a dead end location with the very first team.

Monodrive Mark IIs are weak against Wind magic, yet there’s a caution to dealing with them: they utilize barriers that make them immune to details sort of strikes, which can make them quite formidable. If their barrier is a white covering, button to Aerith as well as assailed them with her normal magic attacks, or hit them with Wind spells. If they fire up an environment-friendly obstacle that looks a lot more like electrons flying around an atom, switch to Cloud as well as struck them with physical melee strikes.

Watch out for the assaults that send out the Moondrives burrowing under the ground or shooting through the air like flying drills; keep your guard up and also concentrate on one adversary initially to knock it out. With a couple of rounds of magic spells and also several of Cloud’s melee strikes, you need to have the ability to surprise as well as eliminate it, after that repeat the procedure for the other two. The very best thing you can do is attempt not to over-commit on melee assaults, however, as the Monodrives will strike you rather hard and can disturb your spells if you’re not paying close focus. When you’re done, sneak out into the train terminal and use the blue bench there to recover yourself up.

The last two Monodrive Mark IIs are back on the path you required to bypass the locked gateway when you first came via below. Head north on the course from the locked gateway right into the Twilight Valley area; you’ll locate the last two enemies rather promptly along the course.

Upon returning from the battle, you’ll be compensated with a pair of Protective Boots.

Drop back by the hideout after the “Kids on Patrol” mission to try the youngsters’ video game, Whack-a-Box. Play one round of Whack-a-Box to end up the mission.

Whack-a-Box is pretty very easy– you simply melee via a bunch of boxes with various scores marked on each. The catch is that the boxes’ durability is equivalent to the rating you obtain for ruining them, so you’ll require to assume very carefully regarding what moves you use to take the large boxes out and also maximize your performance. You’ll have access to Braver, which is alright for hitting the large 1,500-point boxes, plus the action associated with whatever weapon you’re making use of. We located a whole lot of success with Triple Slash, and so recommend the Iron Blade. Use Triple Slash on the 1,500 boxes to clear them in 2 assaults; this step is especially great when you’ve obtained two 1,500 s together, as you can damage both at the exact same time.

Playing Whack-A-Box gets you some good rewards, including a Spectral Cogwheel accessory. You also obtain a Moogle Medal every single time you play a round, which you can conveniently farm to get everything Moggie carries offer.

Talk to Damon, the reporter, near the community facility to kick things off, after that satisfy Mireille inside the recreation center for even more info.

Return to Nuts ‘n’ Bolts Hill as well as head method up to the northeast edge to discover Lookout Point. Bring Lightning materia; when you get there, you’ll combat a gigantic version of the Smogger opponent called the Chromogger. This point threatens if it obtains in close, as it’ll hit you for large damage with its gigantic trashing round arm, while additionally splashing you down with gasses that damages as well as cause standing results such as Silence. It’s quickly prevented, too, specifically if you keep your characters on contrary sides of the sector from one an additional.

Change to Aerith as well as go nuts with spells; Lightning does boosted damages and also will increase the stress meter, especially when you unleash some on its wrecking sphere arm, while Cloud can utilize his physical attacks. The AI will certainly do a respectable work of keeping Cloud out of also much problem, leaving you complimentary to run up Aerith’s ATB bars for additional spells and also recovery capacities. It’ll take a little bit, but simply maintain playing keep-away with the Chromogger while striking it with spells up until it inevitably drops.

Go back to Damon for your reward of 2,000 gil.

After completing the “Weapons on a Rampage” pursuit, stop by the Weapons Shop and also talk to the old guy out front. He’ll send you to the graveyard to kill some beasts, however you’ll need to buy the Graveyard Key from the Moogle Emporium in the Kids’ Hideout to obtain via the gate.

Head north out of community towards the Nuts ‘n’ Bolts Hills. When the path forks, head to the right to discover the cemetery on a little path off to the eastern. Below, you’ll combat three Venomantises, which could provide you a run for your cash if you’re not attentive. See to it you have strong Ice materia equipped for this.

Venomantises like to use varied strikes to put you to rest, then huge melee strikes for ruining damage. Watch out for their Torpid Strike assaults, which fire a gas bomb at your characters that immediately placed them to rest, leaving them open to attack for a long time. You’ll desire to utilize Cloud’s Punisher setting and also guards for quick counter-attacks, but see out for Leaping Strike– you truly wish to dodge clear of that a person.

Select a Venomantis as well as have Aerith utilize Blizzard or Blizzara as high as she can, while additionally healing herself and also Cloud. Ice magic kicks up the Venomantises’ stress meter promptly, which can aid slow them up as well as keep them from striking you. While Aerith concentrates on Ice, usage Cloud to enter close with Punisher assaults and also counter-attacks, however be certain to go on the relocation so you don’t obtain overwhelmed. If you can stagger a Venomantis, you’ll likely have the ability to take it out, or at the very least damage it substantially and also complete it in a 2nd round.

Repeat this procedure for the various other two, however once again, try to keep your situational recognition up to avoid obtaining put to sleep, as well as dodge clear when you see Torpid Strikes coming your method. If you can avoid getting overloaded, the Ice magic must do the method up until you can kill all 3 enemies.

You’ll obtain a Studded Bracer armor for your initiatives when you finish the mission.