Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Chapter 9 Side-Quests Walkthrough

Chapter 9 of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the biggest highlights of the game, and part of it is because of all the fun side-quests you get to do. Below you can find a detailed walkthrough of each Chapter 9 side-quest and the rewards you get for completing them.

It’s squat time. Head to the gym on the south side of Wall Market, near the weapon shop, to engage in a squat minigame. It’s pretty straightforward, and you only need to beat the first competitor to complete the quest for three mega-potions. If you stick around and challenge the other two, you can earn a Luck Up materia and a Champion Belt accessory (plus the “Sultan of Squat” Trophy).

Chapter 9 includes a branching pathway between two sets of side-quests that are only accessible based on the decision you make when you first meet Madam M. The choice revolves around the massage course you want to spend money on, in which she offers three options: the Luxury Course (3,000 gil), the Standard Course (1,000 gil), and the Poor Man’s Course (100 gil).

If you choose Standard Course or Poor Man’s Course, you’ll be locked into a set of side-quests tied to Chocobo Sam, but if you pick the Luxury Course, you’ll be locked into side-quests linked to Madam M.

On your first playthrough, you can only experience one of the two sets. If you’re eager to experience the other pair, you’ll need to replay Chapter 9 using the Chapter Select menu that becomes available once you finish the game. Regardless, both sets are required to complete the “Best in the Business” Trophy. We’ve detailed the different quests below.

Just north of the gym on the same side of the street is the clothing shop. Talk to the owner, who will dispatch you to go find his father at the bar across from the gym. You mostly just need to follow Johnny around Wall Market, talking to people. Your performance will be based on the quality of your materia: Assess, elemental materias like Fire and Ice, and Cleanse. If you’ve leveled them up, you’ll earn Moogle Medals at each step.

The Materia Shop owner will send you to the Inn to use a vending machine, where your Assess materia will be tested. After that, drop by the restaurant and help the owner with whatever your best elemental materia is. Finally, the Item Shop owner will send you to deliver medicine; depending on the level of your Cleanse materia, you’ll deliver more medicine for more rewards. Check the bathroom at Drunkard’s for your first delivery to get a sedative. The second goes to the alley behind the gym, accessible from the northwest side of the map, and gives you a celeris. The third is for the narrow alley just north and east of the Item Shop, which will earn you a pack of three Big Bombers. After you’re done with the medicine, the Item Shop owner will give you the “Inspiration” to bring back to the dressmaker and complete the quest for a Turbo Ether.

After speaking with Sam, go to the Colosseum for more fights. If you can, combine a Fire and Elemental materia on your armor to give yourself additional protection. You’ll fight two Bomb enemies, which don’t have any major weaknesses, but are strong against Fire attacks. How you fight these guys is the key, though–you’ll want to catch them with attacks while they’re in the middle of doing attacks of their own, like the Flamethrower or Fireball, to raise their stagger meters. The best way to do this is to stay out of range, flinging Blizzara spells at the Bombs when they blow fire your way.

Avoid hitting the Bombs when they do the Inflame move, because that’ll cause them to grow in size, making their attacks more potent and expanding their range. Do your best to keep away from the Bombs and keep pushing their stagger meters up until you can close the gap and take one out with Punisher attacks and ATB abilities. At that point, finishing off the other should be pretty simple. You’ll get an Arcane Scepter weapon for Aerith for your trouble.

Head just outside of Wall Market and talk to Mirielle. Return to Evergreen Park and enter the Collapsed Highway again, where you’ll find Beck’s Badasses. This time, they’ve got a big Grungy Bandit backing them up, who will like to charge at you and pick you up. He’s slow and weak to fire, however, so just avoid him and hit him with magic attacks or Punisher strikes until you put him down. You’ll obtain a Turbo Ether and a Real Calling Card upon completion.

Once you finish both “The Price of Thievery” and “Burning Thighs,” head to Madam M’s to get a new challenge in the Colosseum. You’ll face the Jury-Rigged Cutter in the battle. It’s a powerful but slow opponent, and at this point, you’ll have fought through a bunch of Sweepers and Cutters–deal with this one the same way, with Lightning magic and Punisher melee strikes. Keep clear of its attacks by dodging and you shouldn’t have much issue. Upon completion, you’ll be rewarded an Arcane Scepter weapon for Aerith.