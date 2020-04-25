Final Fantasy 7 Remake Enemy Skill Guide: Where To Get Each Enemy Ability

Working your way through Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you’ll often get your best, most useful, or most interesting Materia from Chadley, the strange kid you meet in Chapter 3. Chadley gives you “Battle Intel” assignments, and unlocking each one lets you purchase a new Materia. Among those is Enemy Skill, a Materia that lets you turn the strengths of your foes against them.

Finding all the enemy skills in Final Fantasy 7 Remake earns you the “Master of Mimicry” Trophy, but nabbing it can be difficult, since very few enemies have skills you can learn with the Materia. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Enemy Skill, including where to find all the enemies whose moves you can master.

Complete Chadley’s Battle Intel 16: Monster Bio Pt. 4, which you can unlock in Chapter 14. It requires you to use Assess Materia on 30 enemy types, but the total is cumulative–any enemies you’ve assessed before Chapter 14 will count toward the total. Just keep using Assess in every battle to clear this one, then return to Chadley to purchase your Materia.

Enemy Skill is a Command Materia, which means it gives a character new options under the “Ability” menu in combat. While you have Enemy Skill equipped, you can learn a few specific abilities if enemies use them on that character. That means to get all the abilities for the Materia, you have to seek out specific enemies and get hit by their abilities. To get them all, you’ll need to complete the game once and get access to Hard Mode on the newly unlocked Chapter Select menu.

Here’s a rundown of each Enemy Skill ability, what it does, what enemy has it, and where to find them.

Generates an aura around the character that does Ice damage to any enemies nearby. It’s handy to use against fire creatures on a melee fighter such as Cloud or Tifa, since you’ll get extra damage as you attack your foes.

You can get Algid Aura from fighting Cerulean Drakes; you’ll need to be hit by their Ice Aura ability.

Creates a large area-of-effect aura around the user that drains HP from enemies and gives it to the character. Useful in fights when you need a quick health boost but you don’t want to stop fighting, or you have multiple enemies surrounding a character.

You’ll need to get hit by a Phantom‘s Energy Drain ability.

Triggers a big area-of-effect explosion around the user that does a whole lot of damage, but incapacitates the character that uses it. Useful in dire situations when a character is surrounded or about to die anyway.

Where You Can Find Them

Hits an enemy with just about every status effect in the game, all at once.

Just one: Marlboro. You’ll need to get hit with Bad Breath to capture the ability, but make sure you have a teammate on standby with Cleanse Materia and the Esuna spell.