Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide: Chadley’s Battle Intel

Early on in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you’ll run into Chadley — a bizarre NPC child with a monocle. Chadley wants you to collect some battle intel for him. He’ll give you the Assess ability to analyze your foes so you can bring data back to him. In exchange, he promises some never before seen Materia.

Chadley’s missions are important and easy to do. Equip Assess on Cloud, and use your first action point of every encounter to assess any enemies you haven’t seen before. If you’re unsure if you’ve assessed an enemy yet, press in the touchpad to pull up any existing intel on current enemies.

Completing Chadley’s requests unlocks new Materia and Summons for you to earn through VR missions. Note that Chadley’s intel is retroactive, so you can complete any of these missions before you’ve actually unlocked them.

Here’s a complete list of Chadley’s Battle Intel.

Conditions: Assess two enemy types

Reward: Auto-Cure Materia

Conditions: Hit enemies vulnerable to fire, ice, or lightning using the appropriate magic

Reward: Wind Materia

Conditions: Use unique abilities on staggered enemies and charge the ATB gauge 10 times

Reward: First Strike Materia

Conditions: Stagger 15 enemy types

Reward: ATB Boost Materia

Conditions: Defeat Shiva in a VR Mission

Reward: Shiva Materia

Conditions: Assess 10 enemy types

Rewards: Steadfast Block Materia

Conditions: Exploit weaknesses of 15 enemy types

Rewards: Steal Materia

Conditions: Defeat two or more enemies with a single attack

Rewards: Provoke Materia

Conditions: Defeat monsters of three unique varieties

Rewards: Synergy Materia

Conditions: Defeat a Fat Chocobo

Rewards: Fat Chocobo Materia

Conditions: Assess 20 enemy types

Rewards: Item Master Materia

Conditions: Increase stagger damage bonus to 200%

Rewards: Parry Materia

Conditions: Trigger Refocus two times

Rewards: ATB Assist Materia

Conditions: Defeat Leviathan

Rewards: Leviathan Materia

Conditions: Assess 30 enemy types

Rewards: Enemy Skill Materia

Conditions: Acquire all 16 weapon abilities

Rewards: Skill Master Materia

Conditions: Master all 12 types of magic Materia

Rewards: MP Absorption Materia

Conditions: Defeat monsters of 10 unique varieties

Rewards: HP Absorption Materia

Note: We’re still trying to unlock the 20th Battle Intel, which we believe is a Summon Materia.