Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide: Chadley’s Battle Intel

Early on in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you’ll run into Chadley — a bizarre NPC child with a monocle. Chadley wants you to collect some battle intel for him. He’ll give you the Assess ability to analyze your foes so you can bring data back to him. In exchange, he promises some never before seen Materia.
Chadley’s missions are important and easy to do. Equip Assess on Cloud, and use your first action point of every encounter to assess any enemies you haven’t seen before. If you’re unsure if you’ve assessed an enemy yet, press in the touchpad to pull up any existing intel on current enemies.
Completing Chadley’s requests unlocks new Materia and Summons for you to earn through VR missions. Note that Chadley’s intel is retroactive, so you can complete any of these missions before you’ve actually unlocked them.
Here’s a complete list of Chadley’s Battle Intel.
Conditions: Assess two enemy types
Reward: Auto-Cure Materia
Conditions: Hit enemies vulnerable to fire, ice, or lightning using the appropriate magic
Reward: Wind Materia
Conditions: Use unique abilities on staggered enemies and charge the ATB gauge 10 times
Reward: First Strike Materia
Conditions: Stagger 15 enemy types
Reward: ATB Boost Materia
Conditions: Defeat Shiva in a VR Mission
Reward: Shiva Materia
Conditions: Assess 10 enemy types
Rewards: Steadfast Block Materia
Conditions: Exploit weaknesses of 15 enemy types
Rewards: Steal Materia
Conditions: Defeat two or more enemies with a single attack
Rewards: Provoke Materia
Conditions: Defeat monsters of three unique varieties
Rewards: Synergy Materia
Conditions: Defeat a Fat Chocobo
Rewards: Fat Chocobo Materia
Conditions: Assess 20 enemy types
Rewards: Item Master Materia
Conditions: Increase stagger damage bonus to 200%
Rewards: Parry Materia
Conditions: Trigger Refocus two times
Rewards: ATB Assist Materia
Conditions: Defeat Leviathan
Rewards: Leviathan Materia
Conditions: Assess 30 enemy types
Rewards: Enemy Skill Materia
Conditions: Acquire all 16 weapon abilities
Rewards: Skill Master Materia
Conditions: Master all 12 types of magic Materia
Rewards: MP Absorption Materia
Conditions: Defeat monsters of 10 unique varieties
Rewards: HP Absorption Materia
Note: We’re still trying to unlock the 20th Battle Intel, which we believe is a Summon Materia.