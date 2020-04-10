Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide: Chocobo Search quest locations for fast travel

Final Fantasy 7 Remake briefly opens up in Chapter 14, giving you tons of side quests and a new fast travel system to make your life easier. But to unlock all the fast travel points — and complete the “Chocobo Search” quest — you need to find three lost chocobos and feed them.

In this guide, we’ll show you where to find the lost chocobos and complete the Chocobo Search quest.

To pick up this quest, talk to the stable hand just outside of the small town that Aerith lives in.

Before you start looking for the chocobos, it’s worth picking up the other side quests in the area. If you’re ever having trouble finding the chocobo, interact with an existing fast travel marker to see their general area.

In the Sector 5 Slums, head north past the train station and follow the path down to where you fell into Aerith’s lap a few chapters ago.

Crawl under the fence and continue on the narrow path. Before you reach the city streets near the church, you’ll hear a nearby Chocobo start to cry. Look to your left, and you’ll eventually see it in a small shed. Interact with the chocobo, and Cloud will automatically feed it.

To get to the junkyard chocobo, leave the Sector 5 town and turn right at the journalist. Follow the path and you’ll run right into the chocobo, who’s standing in a corner past the graveyard walkway.

When you try to feed it, a Rust Drake will attack. Stay moving in this fight, or its Gravity spells will nail your team to one spot and deal massive damage. Kill the creature and go back to the chocobo to unlock another fast travel point.

Use the chocobo network and travel to the Sector 6 Expressway — the place you and Aerith adventured through with the arm puzzles.

Follow the Collapsed Expressway, and you’ll run face first into the chocobo just standing on the road. Trying to feed this one will result in another enemy attack. These creatures have tons of health but aren’t particularly lethal. Whittle them down, talk to the chocobo again, and you’ll unlock the final fast travel point.

Once you’re done, talk to Sam in the Wall Market area and pick up your Sam’s Delivery Lifetime Pass, which makes all chocobo rides free — no more paying for fast travel around Midgar!