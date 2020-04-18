Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide: Find music discs and add songs to your Music Collection

There’s always a lot to look at when wandering around the world of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but if you’re hunting for songs, keep your eyes locked to the upper left corner of your screen.

In this guide, we’ve corralled tips for finding music discs, which you can play in jukeboxes throughout Midgar.

Whenever you’re around music playing in the world, a music note icon will appear in the upper left corner of your screen. If you haven’t collected that particular song yet, the icon will display “???” That’s the sign that you’re near a new collectible tune, and now you have to find it.

You can see the music discs you’ve collected in the Inventory > Music Collection menu, and w’ve never found a record sitting on the ground or tucked away in a corner. Based on our experience, there are three places where you can find new songs: vending machines, jukeboxes, and NPCs.

Most vending machines in the world just say “potion” on them, but a select few also say “music.” These are the ones you’re looking for. Music and potion machines always have a new track for sale (they’re also very cheap, so don’t sweat the gil). Keep an eye on the upper left corner of your screen when you run by one to see if you already have it.

There are also several jukeboxes around the world, usually in bars or on the street in Wall Market. You can occasionally pick up new tunes when interacting with the jukebox.

If you see the icon and hear some new music while wandering the world, but there’s no jukebox or vending machine in sight, then look for an NPC. Speak to any characters standing around. When you find the one with the prompt, they’ll tell you about the music and offer the disc for free.

For example, during “The Power of Music” quest in Wall Market, you’ll find all three songs by visiting with NPCs.

