Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide: Hell House boss fight

In Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you’ll fight a remastered version of one of the weirdest bosses from the original: Hell House. You’ll battle Hell House at the end of the Corneo Colosseum, and you’ll need to carefully use your Materia to take it down.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to defeat Hell House in Chapter 9 of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Hell House actually has tons of weaknesses, but they change based on what mode it’s currently in. Make sure you have wind, ice, fire, and lightning Materia equipped between Cloud and Aerith. And if you happen to have Cloud’s sword equipped with some kind of elemental damage, take it off for this fight.

The Hell House is a long fight, but it’s manageable if you know what to do: Hit the house’s weakness whenever possible, stay away from it during God Mode, and repeat.

Hell House starts on fire, but rapidly changes between ice, lightning, and wind versions. Depending on the mode, change the Materia you’re casting on it. The opposite Materia of whatever element the house is currently displaying will deal the most damage:

Frozen and lightning Hell House both use the same color scheme, so you’ll need to look for the frost or crackling lightning to tell which is which.

Once the Hell House transforms into a house-like mech, it will start flying around the room and attacking you. You’ll still need to match elements, but this is when the Hell House will become a real boss instead of a puzzle.

The most dangerous abilities in the Hell House’s arsenal involve it flinging its massive body at you. Stay away from the Hell House whenever you can, and use its size to your advantage — it moves slowly, so it’s easy to tell what move it’s going to make next.

The Hell House will also get a new mode after it transforms: God House Mode, which causes Hell House to take reduced damage from all attacks. You can deal a bit of damage by attacking it, but save your MP and health and just keep away until it shifts modes to something else.