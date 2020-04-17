Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide: How to beat Shiva

While you can find some red Summon Materia through exploring, you can also win a handful of them by defeating these powerful allies in VR battles in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

In Chapter 8, while you’re exploring and Aerith is at the Leaf House, Chadley will offer your first VR battle. This virtual showdown is against Shiva, an “ice-element summon recreated in virtual reality,” as her in-game description says. You can face her at any time after Chadley unlocks this VR mission. It’s possible to beat her with just Cloud, but if you’re having trouble, fight her when you have someone else in your party.

Either way, this guide will show you how to beat Shiva and gain her Summon Materia. We’ll explain which attacks to look out for, which tactics exploit her weaknesses, and the best Materia to bring into the Shiva boss fight.

The optional boss fight against Shiva is tough, but with the right game plan, you can win.

Looking at Shiva’s enemy intel screen, you’ll notice her obvious weakness to Fire.

Shiva will become Pressured as you use fire attacks against her. In fact, consistent usage of fire attacks can even interrupt her attacks. You’ll know you’ve interrupted Shiva when she screams and falls to the ground. This is the perfect time to use Cloud’s Focused Thrust ability, as it increases her stagger bar.

If you keep up the momentum and put her into a Staggered state, you can hit her with more fire spells with increased damage.

If you have Tifa in your party when you fight her, you can use her Unbridled Strength ability, and then hit Shiva with one of Tifa’s powered up Triangle attacks to increase the stagger damage multiplier.

To understand the best time to attack Shiva with magic, it’s best to know all the spells and techniques she employs in battle.

The ice elemental has an catalog of spells she’ll cycle through to try to put you down. Thankfully, you can see the name of each attack she’ll use before she uses it. Just pay attention to the white text with a red background that appears above her head before she casts a spell.

Here’s what to watch out for:

Shiva has some high damage attacks, but if you know how to mitigate them, then all that’s left is forming a good offense against her. Thankfully, most of the Materia we suggest is available early in the game.

Once you defeat Shiva, you will automatically received the Shiva Summon Materia.

