Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide: Leviathan boss fight

In Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you’ll go up against Leviathan in Chadley’s VR room after completing some battle intel. Leviathan is a super powerful summon, but you need to defeat it in battle before you’ll earn its Materia. This fight is punishing, so prepare for a learning experience.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to defeat Leviathan in Chadley’s VR Mission in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Leviathan is weak to electricity but resistant to ice and fire attacks. To take down Leviathan, stay away from non-electricity magic and elemental summons. The boss is also immune to most effects. Be careful not to spam lightning too hard, or you’ll run out of MP in a fight where Cure is effectively required.

Leviathan is a war of attrition. The boss hits very hard, and you need to know when you can go in for the kill and when you must stay away to avoid damage.

You’ll spend most of your time dodging in this fight, or putting yourself in danger to get some damage in. Abilities are tough to use as well, since most of them take time to wind up and Leviathan is constantly moving. Spend your ATB on lightning and cure Materia instead.

Using your spells and basic abilities, build up the boss’ Stagger meter as much as you can. When you stagger the boss, go all out with your limit skills or high damage attacks like Infinity’s End. When Leviathan casts Tidal Wave, determine how close you are to staggering the boss, and either heal your party to survive or beat the boss down and race to the Stagger.

At about half health, Leviathan will switch things up and start flying above the arena. Switch to Barret or Aerith, depending who you have on your team, and pelt it from a distance.

When it comes time to summon, we recommend Fat Chocobo or Chocobo and Moogle. The Leviathan is resistant against fire and ice, so the neutral Fat Chocobo is ideal here.

The Leviathan will continue to use the same abilities for the entire fight. So once you’ve mastered avoiding its tricks, you just need to maintain your strategy until it dies.

Leviathan has some devastating abilities, and it likes to cast them frequently. Unlike other bosses in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you need to learn the names of Leviathan’s abilities to succeed. When it casts an ability, identify what’s about to happen and react quickly.

Here’s what you should be watching out for:

The Leviathan is a fight all about execution — no amount of spell spamming can help you here.

When you defeat the Leviathan, you’ll automatically pick up its Materia.