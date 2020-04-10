Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide: Materia orbs

Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Materia orbs are gems that increase stats and add damage types, spells, and abilities. In this guide, we’ll help you understand Materia and how to use it.

Materia orbs are glowing, color-coded objects that look like gems. You can find them scattered (and occasionally hidden) around the world, buy them, and receive them as rewards.

Materia allow you to cast certain spells (Fire Materia let you cast Fire spells) and abilities, give stat bonuses, or add new damage types.

There are four types of Materia, each with their own color:

To use Materia or gain their effects, they have to be set in your equipment through the menu. (Jessie will give you a Healing Materia at the beginning of Chapter 2, and that unlocks the menu.)

In your menu, choose Materia & Equipment. From there, you’ll select the party member whose Equipment and Materia you want to manage.

Each piece of Equipment — your Weapon, Armor, and Accessory — may (or may not) have slots where you’ll assign the Materia you collect. The circles next to each icon represent the slots. Upgrading a piece of equipment with Skill Points (SP) may increase the number of Materia slots it has.

Equipping multiples of the same Materia on your equipment won’t stack their effects. For example, having two Fire Materia won’t let you cast stronger Fire spells. To do that, you’ll need to level them up (which we’ll talk about below).

Elemental Materia add a type of damage — Fire, Ice, Lightning, or Wind — to your basic attack or a resistance to a type of damage to your armor. You need two things to make it work, though.

You need to set it in a slot that’s linked to at least one other slot. You can see slots that are linked in the Materia section of your menu screen. They’ll have a connected outline around them.

When you place Elemental Materia in one slot and a Magic Materia in the connected slot on a weapon, you will gain extra damage in that element on your basic attack. If you do the same on a piece of Armor, you will gain extra resistance to that element’s damage.

Materia levels up like the rest of your equipment in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. As you fight (and, hopefully, win), you’ll earn Ability Points (AP). AP levels up your Materia automatically as you gain it. The star rating on each Materia is its level.

As your Materia level up, they’ll unlock stronger versions of their abilities.