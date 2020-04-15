Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide: Secret Medicine quest

In Chapter 14 of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you’ll find a doctor in need of some ingredients. You can find him across from the bar, right next to the Sector 5 school.

When you chat up the doctor, he’ll give you the “Secret Medicine” quest and ask for Medicinal flowers from Aerith, a Behemoth horn from the Underground Lab, and a Moogle’s Mortar. If you’re familiar with Final Fantasy — and the great beasts that Behemoths tend to be — you know one of these tasks seems a lot harder than the others.

Here’s how to find all three ingredients for “Secret Medicine,” and defeat the Behemoth as part of the “Subterranean Menace” quest.

After you talk to the doctor in the Sector 5 slums, he’ll give you a list asking for certain ingredients. The first ingredient is a Moogle’s mortar. Thankfully, we’ve already run into a Moogle (well, not really, but humor the kid) in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Leave the doctor and head down to the kid’s hideout near the town exit. In the hideout, turn right and talk to Moggie (Kupo!), the kid dressed in the Moogle outfit. He’ll sell you the Moogle’s Mortar for one Moogle Medal. You should be drowning in Moogle Medals at this point, but if not, keep doing other side quests and smashing Shinra boxes until you pick one up.

Once you buy the Moogle Mortar from Moggie, you can move on to the next ingredient.

Still in the Sector 5 slums, head out of town and toward the train station. You need to make your way back to the church — note that you should pick up the “Chocobo Search,” “Corneo’s Secret Stash,” and “Tomboy Bandit” quests on your way there, as you can kill four birds with one trip to the church.

Follow the path past the station and into the church. You’ll run into Kyrie here, who you’ll need to talk to for the other quests. But next to Kyrie, in a broken church floorboard, is a lone flower waiting for you to harvest it. Grab it for the doctor, and you’ll collect the second ingredient.

The Behemoth horn sounds scary, but isn’t nearly as bad as you might imagine. The Behemoth you need to fight for this quest is one of the more fun boss battles in the game — just make sure you apply any missing skill points before you attempt the battle.

But before you worry about killing the Behemoth, you need to find it. Travel to the playground outside of Sector 6. You need to crawl under the weird, cat-like structure to reach the lab. But before you do that, you need to pick up the “Subterranean Menace” quest from nearby NPC, Wymer. He’s standing near the lab in the playground.

If you haven’t picked up “Subterranean Menace,” you can’t fight the Behemoth and can’t collect its horn to finish “Secret Medicine.”

With Wymer’s quest in hand, crawl under the structure and into the lab. This is the same dungeon you fought through as Barret only a few hours ago, but this time you’ll need to do it in reverse. Follow the quest marker and kill any enemies you find on the way. At the end of the path, you’ll reach a big, metal door. Prepare for battle and walk through.

You’ll find yourself in a big arena facing an even bigger enemy: the Type-0 Behemoth. This guy doesn’t have any weaknesses, but there is an easy way to beat it. Target all of your attacks at its upper or lower body. When you deal enough damage, you’ll cripple that section of the Behemoth, removing some of its attacks and mobility.

Repeat this process until you’ve crippled both sections. The boss will collapse, and you’ll get the chance to really beat the hell out of it. If you attack its head, you’ll break off its horns and remove its ability to counter your spells.

When the Behemoth gets back up, repeat the process until it’s dead. Depending on how hard you hit the boss, you should only need to stagger it twice. When the Behemoth is dead, you’ll grab its horn and can return to the surface. Turn in the “Subterranean Menace” quest at Wymer and then head back to the doctor to turn in all three ingredients.