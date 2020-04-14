Final Fantasy 7 Remake Guides, Walkthroughs, And Tips

Final Fantasy 7 Remake may seem straightforward and somewhat linear at first, but it’s actually a vast, mechanically-dense game that can prove overwhelming to both newcomers and returning fans of the original. We’ve created a huge number of FF7 Remake guides and walkthroughs to help you on your journey to liberate Midgar from the evil grasp of the Shinra Electric Power Company.

Below you can find links to every chapter we have up so far of our walkthrough, as well as some tips guides to aid in further refining your skills. We’ve got a lot, so look to the Table of Contents to find what you’re looking for.

Be sure to check back often as we update this roundup with even more guides in the coming days! Otherwise, read our FF7 Remake review for our full thoughts about Square Enix’s highly-anticipated RPG.

**More Chapters Coming Soon**

FF7 Remake is quite a different beast from the original. Despite following similar beats, it changes up how the story progresses and how the game plays. Fortunately, we’ve put together a brief visitor’s guide detailing seven tips to help make the best use of your time in Midgar.

FF7 Remake has a lot of moving parts and, as such, carefully dishes out information as and when it’s necessary. But if you’re familiar with the franchise, or RPGs as a whole, there may be specific things you’re looking for from the outset. As a result, you’ll probably be asking a lot of questions long before the game is ready to give you answers. We don’t want you sweating the small stuff instead of enjoying the game, so here’s a bunch of spoiler-free heads-ups that’ll save you a bit of stress.

Materia is an integral part of FF7’s combat system. Providing spells, abilities, and summons that you can equip to your characters, these colored orbs beef up each character’s base attack skills. You should equip as many Materia orbs as you can early on, especially the spell and attack ability ones. But your Materia choices have consequences, since the ones you use most will become even stronger–so you might be wondering which ones are worth equipping and investing into. There are a lot of choices, so we’ve created a guide to give you some clarity to what’s worth pursuing.

If you allow yourself to be swept up in the momentum of your mission to liberate Midgar, it can be easy to miss valuable collectibles accidentally. Some of the most important is Materia, which are colored orbs you can equip to characters to beef up their base attack skills by providing them spells, abilities, and summons. You’re not going to want to bypass all the useful Materia you can collect throughout your journey. That’s why we’ve detailed the easiest ones to miss.

In FF7 Remake, you can customize your party’s stats and further specialize their roles in battle via the Weapon Upgrade system. This series of weapon-specific skill trees expands the more you level up your characters and increase their max SP (skill points), which eventually increases their weapon level and allows you additional skill tree nodes to further strengthen the weapons they’re using. To help you specialize your party properly early on, we’ve outlined some background on Weapon Upgrades, as well as a reliable approach to upgrading your party’s weapons during the game’s first handful of chapters.

FF7’s Remake’s complex battle system leads to a variety of exciting encounters against Shinra’s military and wild Fiends–which are demanding on occasion. But the game’s biggest challenges are its lengthy, involved boss fights, which put your understanding of its battle mechanics to the test. To ensure you’re ready to tackle every fight, we’ve compiled a walkthrough detailing how to fight many of the game’s bosses.

As you play the early hours of FF7, you’ll likely start to rack up a decent stock of Moogle Medals as you explore the streets and slums of Midgar. You might be wondering what they do. Fortunately, we’ve got answers! Here’s everything you need to know about this weird currency.

After years and years of waiting for FF7 Remake, did you think after all this time you’d have just as much fun playing a game of Darts as shutting down Shinra? Neither did we! If you’re wondering what to expect, or more specifically, are curious about the rewards you get from FF7’s various mini-games, then look no further! We’ve got all the info you need.

When you jump into FF7’s first semi-open area, you’re likely to become confused by an early side mission called Just Flew In From The Graveyard. This relatively simple quest requires you to venture back into an abandoned factory you visited during a previous side mission. Your objective is to exterminate a single flying Drake, but the catch is you need a keycard to open a locked door leading to where it’s located. Unfrotunately, finding that key isn’t as easy as you might think, so we’ve explained how to find it, as well as how to complete the side mission.

So you’ve been waiting 15 years for the remake of Final Fantasy 7, and you can’t wait to speed through the whole thing to satisfy that insatiable nostalgia of yours, but take a deep breath because you’re going to want to experience everything the game has to offer. Well, slow down! You shouldn’t pass up even some of the more menial side missions, and here’s why!

In Chapter 3, Tifa will ask you a question that will have an effect later in the game, but it’s not clear when you’re asked how your answers will change things. Here’s what you need to access the scene with Tifa, what the answers will do, and why they matter.

When you reach Wall Market in Chapter 9, you’ll unlock a number of dresses for the party based on your actions throughout the game. How the dresses are determined isn’t super clear, and while you’ll only see a handful, there are actually nine possibilities–and seeing them all unlocks the “Dressed to the Nines” Trophy. You’ll need to complete Final Fantasy 7 Remake once in order to get them all; here’s how.

One of the tougher side-quests in Final Fantasy 7 Remake sends you wandering through the slums, searching for the hidden riches of Don Corneo. The stashes are in out-of-the-way places, and earning the key to unlock them is a whole process as well. We’ve got all the locations marked and a rundown of all the information of what you’ll need to do to open them in Chapter 14.

The Chapter 14 side-mission “Secret Medicine” asks you to find a handful of ingredients to help the doctor of Sector 5 make medicine to care for the locals. Unfortunately, the things he needs are pretty hard to come by. We’ve tracked down everything you’ll need and how you can get it in our handy guide.