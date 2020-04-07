Final Fantasy 7 Remake Hard Mode – What Does It Do, How to Unlock It

Hard difficulty in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

What does hard mode do in Final Fantasy 7 Remake? How do you unlock the hardest difficulty in Final Fantasy 7 Remake? In this Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 guide, we’re going to detail the game’s unlockable hard mode and the differences that it makes.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s hard mode is not available from the start — you first have to unlock it by beating all of the chapters in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. You do not have to complete the game on the normal difficulty to do this; easy and classic modes work as well.

When you beat the game, you unlock both hard mode and chapter select.

Think of hard mode as Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s new game +, or at least part of it. When you go back to any of the game’s chapters using chapter select, you can choose to play in hard mode instead of normal, easy, or classic.

Here’s what hard mode actually does:

Note that you can only play hard mode with your completed game save data. You cannot start a new game and select hard mode. This is because the enemies are designed to be fought at higher levels right from the beginning.