Final Fantasy 7 Remake Has Broken Street Date, So Look Out For Spoilers

The long, long wait for Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 4 has been a little shorter for a few fans. Reports have surfaced of the game breaking street date, and a few early copies making their way into customer’s hands amid stores shutting over fears relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Reddit, one user has posted images of their copy of the Deluxe Edition, showing what is available in the slightly-pricier boxed version of the game. Although those images have since been removed by moderators, they clearly showed a copy of the game and the contents of this edition.

Square Enix has also posted an update on the game’s availability, admitting that it might be harder to get physical copies of the game into people’s hands due to the pandemic.

“As we prepare for the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on April 10, we wanted to keep you updated on how the proactive measures being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus are likely to affect the distribution and retail landscape in western regions at launch,” the post reads. “As you will be aware, many countries are limiting entry or closing their national and state borders and restricting the distribution and delivery of non-essential items. Understandably these restrictions are being implemented so that essential items can reach their destination as fast as possible.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is not the only game that has been sold early at retail as stores scramble to get games to customers before they are made to shut. There have also been reports of some stores selling Resident Evil 3 early after word got out that the physical release of the game might be delayed in Europe, and Doom Eternal was sold at GameStop a day early due to social distancing measures.

This also means that spoilers for changes made to Final Fantasy 7 Remake are likely to surface online, as they have for Resident Evil 3. This is not the first time the game has been subject to spoilers–an early leak of the demo was datamined for information back in January, before that demo had officially been announced.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will release digitally–and physically, if you can find a copy–on April 10, and it will be exclusive to PlayStation 4 for at least a year. While this Remake only covers a portion of the original game, Square Enix promises that it will be as long as other games in the Final Fantasy series.