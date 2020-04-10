Final Fantasy 7 Remake Hidden Materia in Chapter 4: Plate Interior guide

In this Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide, we’ll show you how to find the blue, purple, and red Materia in the second Mako reactor that you visit during Chapter 4: Plate Interior.

Collecting different bits of Materia will enable you to cast different spells, or alter some of your existing abilities. You can purchase the Materia at stores or vending machines, but some of it is hiding in the world of Midgar.

When you’re on your way to shut off the “sun” lights, you’ll find a blue Materia sitting at the end of a walkway. If you try and walk up to grab it, the walkway will fall apart. You’ll need to come at this Materia from the other side. Progress through the story normally.

When you only have only light left to go — the one directly to the left of the moving platform you’re trying to restore power to — look for a ladder. Take the ladder down to the lower floor and walk to your left. You’ll see a movable platform separating you from the blue Materia.

Walk up to the console and move the platform into place. Walk over your makeshift bridge and pick up your blue elemental Materia. But don’t leave the area yet — the hidden purple Materia is here as well.

The purple Materia is stuck on top of the vertical platform you just moved into place. Instead of lowering it down to the guard rails and letting it adjust itself into place, hold the controls all the way down so the top support beams of the platform are at eye level.

You’ll see the glowing, purple Materia sitting on top of the platform. Jump off the controls and pick it up.

You first get a glimpse of this Materia when Cloud, Barret, and Tifa slowly walk along the pipe in front of the industrial fan. Ignore it for now, as you need to reroute some of the reactor’s power if you want to pick it up.

Continue along the normal mission, pick up the purple and blue Materia listed above, and walk toward the massive moving platform you’ve been trying to restore the power to. Instead of getting on the platform and moving to the next area, go past it and take the smaller moving platform on the right. Ride it over to the wall of the giant plate.

Climb up into the next room and you’ll find some controls for the big fan. When you deactivate the controls, you’ll have one full minute to reach the next console and hit confirm. The only problem is the small group of enemies in the next room. Defeat them as quickly as you can — use the Blizzard spell to deal bonus damage against the beasts — and activate the nearby console. If you fail, you can keep trying until you get it.

With the fan turned off, the door nearby will slide open and you’ll be able to walk into the fan chamber. Walk up to the still blades and pick up your second Summoning Materia.