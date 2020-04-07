Final Fantasy 7 Remake – How Long Is the Game

How long to beat Final Fantasy 7 Remake

How long is Final Fantasy 7 Remake? How long does it take to beat Final Fantasy 7 Remake? The original Final Fantasy 7 could last you anywhere from 40 to 90 hours or so depending on how much of it you wanted to see and do, but Remake covers just the first chunk of that original story.

Still, Square Enix has somehow managed to stretch out the Midgar arc into a full Final Fantasy game, and it’s big enough to warrant our own Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake lasts at least 25 hours on a first playthrough, but it’s highly likely that most players will spend longer with the game than that, as noted in our Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 review.

On average, Final Fantasy 7 Remake takes around 35 to 40 hours to complete. This includes completing all chapters (See also: Final Fantasy 7 Remake – How Many Chapters Does It Have?) and all side quests, such as finding the missing chocobos and all of Don Corneo’s secret stashes.

There are other factors to consider as well, such as difficulty. Battles in general are a lot shorter if you play on ‘easy’ or ‘classic’, for example. Doing so can easily shave a few hours off your total playtime.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s hard mode makes battles longer due to the inclusion of tougher enemies, potentially increasing your playtime by a number of hours.

On top of that, Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s endgame chapter select tempts you to play through the game a second time. If you want to see and do absolutely everything that Final Fantasy 7 Remake has to offer, then you could be looking at 80 to 100 hours due to multiple playthroughs.

Here’s a quick breakdown to make all that information easier to digest: