Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How To Find Every Music Disc

The soundtrack of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a standout, but in addition to the music that plays throughout the game, there are also special songs you can collect as you work your way through Midgar. These tracks are all found on music discs that can be grabbed all over the city and played at jukeboxes, and they have some of the best versions of classic FF7 tracks in the game.

There are 31 music discs scattered throughout Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and while many are on the beaten path, a few are easy to miss in out-of-the-way places. We’ve got a complete rundown of where to find every single music disc in the game, to help you rock out and earn the “Disc Jockey” trophy.

Tifa’s Theme — Check the jukebox in Seventh Heaven.

The Prelude — Purchased from Sector 7 Item Shop.

Hip Hop de Chocobo — Talk to the man near the Pizza sign as you follow the Shinra troops arresting Johnny during the “A Job Well Done” segment.

Barret’s Theme — Stop by the Item Shop at the Sector 7 train station before you board the train.

Stamp — After reaching the gate to the rail yard, you’ll enter some hallways and then reach a staircase. Bypass the stairs to find a breakroom with a vending machine containing the disc.

Electric de Chocobo — After shutting down two sunlamps, take the gondola near the cargo elevator to reach the ventilation fans. Just before entering the fans, you’ll find a breakroom with a vending machine and the disc.

Bombing Mission — Once you’re through the Air Buster labs and have finished sabotaging the boss, you’ll hit a breakroom just past the security room where you’ll have to activate levers in coordination with Tifa. The vending machine contains the disc.

Cait Sith’s Theme — Check the vending machine at the Sector 5 train station.

Costa Del Sol — Purchased from the Materia Shop in Sector 5 Undercity.

Tango of Tears — Activate the jukebox in the Sector 5 Undercity community center.

Gold Saucer — Purchased from the Moogle Emporium in the Kids’ Hideout in Sector 5 Undercity.

Descendant of Shinobi — Go southeast of the train station on Station Way. Talk to the merchant in the west corner of the small gathering area.

Cosmo Canyon — Purchased from the vending machine at the dead end, just before encountering Beck’s Badasses and before going down the ladder to the rickety wooden walkway.

Honeybee Inn — Purchased from the Item Shop in Wall Market.

Under the Rotting Pizza — Go down the alley on the west side of the inn at the entrance to Wall Market, near where you meet Chocobo Sam, heading south. You’ll find a jukebox with the disc in it.

Farm Boy — From Chadley, head north up a flight of stairs. Talk to the woman in the cowboy hat to get the disc.

Midgar Blues — Talk to the man doing karaoke in Drunkards’ Den, just across from the gym.

Let the Battles Begin Remake — Get 10 “Great” marks during the dance practice in Honeybee Inn.

Don of the Slums — Purchased from the Don Corneo-themed vending machine at the back of his dungeon room after infiltrating the mansion.

The Oppressed — After draining water by raising a sluice gate for the first time, you’ll enter a breakroom with a vending machine that contains the disc.

Let the Battles Begin — Right before you enter the big control room at the end of the train warehouse, you’ll pass a bench and a vending machine that contains the disc.

On Our Way — Purchased from the Item Shop vendor in Evergreen Park.

Main Theme of FFVII — In the Underground Test Site, look for a vending machine in the breakroom when you reach the B1 level. You can buy the disc from there.

Wutai — In Wall Market, look for a man standing around in the Urban Development District just west of the entrance to Don Corneo’s mansion.

Turks’ Theme — Leave Wall Market on the road heading north toward Sector 5. Look for a spot where the path makes a loop toward a concrete building, with a nearby small body of water. Look for a woman standing in the area who will give you the disc.

Good Night, Until Tomorrow — Go inside the Inn at the entrance to Wall Market and talk to the man next to the front desk to get the disc.

Fight On — Purchased from the Souvenir Vendor in the Corneo Colosseum lobby.

Stand Up — Go to the Honeybee Inn and look for a small passageway to the left of the front door to get into the alley behind the building. Talk to the woman there for the disc.

The Chase — After talking to Leslie and returning to the sewer, you’ll pass through a breakroom on the way to Don Corneo’s hideout with a vending machine, where you can buy the disc.

Lurking in the Darkness — When you hit the Crumbling Building section of the main scenario, you’ll come to a set of stairs. Look for a bench and vending machine nearby before you ascend, where you can purchase the disc.

Scarlet’s Theme — When you reach the Combat Simulator in the Shinra Tower, look to the right of the Item Shop counter to find a jukebox with the disc.