Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How to get your DLC Summons

What you pursue will be yours, but you will lose something dear…
Source: Android Central
By now, you’ve probably learned that there are plenty of Summons in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but did you know there are three summons you can only get based on how you purchased your copy of the game? Even if you got the right copy of the game, did you know these DLC Summons have to be added in separately? Lucky for you, we know exactly how to get your DLC Summons!
What are the DLC Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Remake?
Source: Android Central
There are a total of nine Summons that we know of in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but three of them can only be obtained as DLC. These DLC are available depending on how you purchased your copy. If you preordered your copy —regardless of where you preordered it — you will get the Chocobo Chick Summon. If you purchased the Deluxe Edition or the First Class Edition, you will get both the Carbuncle Summon and the Cactaur Summon. These Summons have to be dowloaded separately and even then, you can’t use them until you’ve completed the summoning tutorial.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
How do I unlock the DLC Summons?
If you preordered the Final Fantasy 7 Remake or purchased the Deluxe Edition or the First Class Edition through a retailer, you will have received a code along with your copy for the DLC Summons included with your purchase. this code can be entered into the Redeem Codes section of the Playstation Store. If you preordered or purchased the Deluxe or First Class Edition directly from Sony, your DLC will be available in the PlayStation Store, but they have to be downloaded separately:
- Open the PlayStation store.
-
Open Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Source: Android Central
-
Select PlayStation Store.
Source: Android Central
-
Press X to select Your Add-Ons.
Source: Android Central
-
Press X on the download icon next to each DLC.
Source: Android Central
When you return to Final Fantasy VII Remake, you will be prompted to load your DLC. To do this:
- Press the Options button to open up the Main Menu.
-
Select System.
Source: Android Central
-
Select DLC.
Source: Android Central
-
Select each DLC Summon you have downloaded to acquire in game.
Source: Android Central
Equip your Summoning Materia carefully!
Source: Android Central
Now you can equip your Summon Materia for the Chocobo Chick, Carbuncle, and Cactaur. If you haven’t summoned before, the game will prompt you with a tutorial on equipping Summoning Materia, and each of your characters will have a Summoning Materia slot added. Remember, you can only equip one Summon per character, and not every Summon can be used in every battle. So choose wisely before you head off on your next mission and be sure to check out our other Final Fantasy VII Remake guides.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Amazon sets up its own testing lab for COVID-19
COVID-19 has already infected over 1.3 million people globally and caused over 76,500 fatalities. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
Call of Duty: Mobile is the first mobile game I’ve fallen in love with
I’m someone that usually doesn’t bother with mobile games — like, at all. However, Call of Duty: Mobile pulled me in the day it launched and hasn’t let go of me since.
Here’s everything you need to know about Android TV
We all know that Android powers phones and tablets, but did you know it’s also an operating system for TVs? Here’s everything you need to know about Android TV!
Borderlands 3 is currently the best co-op game you can play on PS4
Competitive online multiplayer can be a drag and sometimes single-player games just get boring. When you want to have a good time with a friend, these are the best cooperative games to do so on PlayStation 4.