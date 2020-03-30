Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Shipping Early In Some Regions, And That’s Intentional

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake isn’t set to launch until April 10, but Australian and European players may find the game ahead of time. Square Enix has opted to ship the game to both regions early in order to offset any disruptions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement on its official Twitter account, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake team said it wants to ensure everyone can play the game at the same time. This includes areas facing the most disruption, such as Europe and Australia. Shipping the game earlier could result in those regions playing it before everyone else, so the team asked that players do not spoil its story.

“We know there are potential spoilers that have been out there for over two decades as the original Final Fantasy 7 was released in 1997. But Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a new game that still has many surprises for everyone,” the team continued. “All our fans and players deserve to experience the game for themselves, and we ask for the support of our dedicated community around the world to ensure that.”

Square Enix added that its “highest priority” is making sure everyone can play the game at launch.

“As a result, there is a greater chance that some of you in there regions will now get a copy of the game prior to the worldwide release date of April 10.”

Copies have already made it into the wild, with players finding the game’s Deluxe Edition and showing off its contents on Reddit. Fortunately, the entirety of the game can’t be spoiled through early copies, as Square Enix is developing Final Fantasy 7 Remake as a multi-part title. Digital copies should also arrive at launch, and Square Enix has been actively communicating with players regarding potential changes.

The game launching in April only contains the story up through the Midgar area. It’s available exclusively for PS4 and you can check out GameSpot’s pre-order guide to learn where to purchase.