Final Fantasy 7 Remake Launch Inspires Tributes From The Doom Slayer, Arby’s

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has finally launched, following a years-long wait that was preceded by still more years of rumors and fan wishes. Now that the day has arrived, other companies are giving congrats and well-wishes to the new RPG from Square Enix via social media.

One of the coolest tributes has to be from the official Doom account, which shared a piece of crossover art modeled after the iconic image of Cloud standing in front of Shinra headquarters. Not to be outdone, the restaurant chain Arby’s made Cloud’s motorcycle and buster sword out of its fast food boxes.

On a more serious note, the PlayStation account shared a short video featuring lead producer Yoshinori Kitase. Kitase explains some of the thinking that went into the Remake and how he reenvisioned key scenes from the original.

The game received a 10/10 in GameSpot’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake review, joining the rare company of 10s in GameSpot history. If you’re just starting to crack open your copy, read some essential things the game doesn’t tell you, materia load-out tips, and much more in our full list of Final Fantasy 7 guides.

Check out some of our favorite social media reactions below, and let us know in the comments if you’ve spotted any more.