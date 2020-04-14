Final Fantasy 7 Remake Materia Guide: How These Colored Orbs Work, Best Practices, And How To Get More

Like in the original Final Fantasy 7, Materia is an integral part of FF7 Remake’s combat system. Serving as the game’s spells, abilities, and summons, you can equip these colored orbs to your characters to increase the power of their attack skills, while also giving them a bunch of other benefits.

As a rule of thumb, you should equip as many Materia orbs as you can early on, especially the spell and attack ability ones. For general guidance on how to best build the proper Materia loadout for your party, be sure to check out our in-depth guide covering the subject. Otherwise, read below for a general explainer of Materia and other things you should know about them.

There are five types of Materia you can equip to your party, which each improve your characters’ abilities in unique ways. You’ll want to use your Materia as much as possible, as doing so levels up each particular orb, thus enhancing its effectiveness or potency–more on that later.

At the start of Chapter 2, FF7 Remake explains in detail how to equip Materia, which you’re told is set via the Materia & Equipment screen in the Main Menu. As stated, Materia is fitted onto your weapons and armor, which you’ll notice each have their own set of slots–though, the Bronze Bangles you start with don’t have any. There’s nothing to consider early on about the organization of your Materia across both your weapons or armor. However, this does change a bit later when you’re equipping Support Materia, which requires it to be inserted into linked slots.

There are two variants of Materia sockets on weapons and armor: single, and linked. If you put a Support Materia into one of those link slots and attach a Magic Materia alongside it, then you will activate the effects of the Support Materia with the particular Magic Materia’s element.

Some Materia have different effects when attached to the linked slots of either a weapon or armor. For example, if you have one slot with an Elemental Materia and it’s connected to another slot with Fire on a piece of armor, any time an enemy tries to set you ablaze, the damage taken from the fire attack will be halved. On the other hand, if you equip those Materia into a linked slot on a weapon, your attacks will be imbued with that fire instead.

A final note about equipping Materia: make sure you’re setting up your most frequently used Magic Materia spells to your Battle Commands. It helps ensure you’re able to use your favorite Magic Materia spells during a fight quickly.

To get more Materia slots, you can either purchase new armor with additional slots or upgrade your currently equipped weapons via the Weapon Upgrade system, which is a series of skill trees that include nodes that add more Materia slots. For more about how the Weapon Upgrade system works, be sure to check out our Weapon Upgrade guide detailing everything you need to know.

If you’re looking for new Materia, you can always purchase some at items shops or vending machines. You can even get more powerful ones from Chadley, a Shinra intern you’ll meet on the streets of the Sector 7 Slums during Chapter 3. After you complete his side mission, he provides you with a series of challenges you can complete to earn the ability to buy new Materia from him at a discounted price. You can even get Summoning Materia from his special VR missions, which you can complete to add to your growing stockpile as powerful Materia.

A lot of valuable Materia can also be found in the environment–some of which are easy to overlook. Be sure to check our feature detailing most essential Materia you might’ve missed, so you’re always working with the best Materia throughout your journey.

It’s especially important to know which Materia you want to invest in early because of how battles impact a Materia’s strength. The more you use a Materia during battle, the more experience (AP) it gains, until it eventually levels up–increasing that individual Materia’s damage potency or overall effectiveness. For example, for spells: Blizzard becomes Blizzara, Fire becomes Fira, and Cure becomes Cura–all more powerful versions of their original spells. Leveling a Materia will sometimes unlock new spells or abilities with different effects, as well.

You should take a vested interest in leveling up spell Materia in particular, as they’re some of the most potent attacks in the game, and if you send a single spell into a cluster of enemies, you can sometimes kill two birds with one stone.

Even if you don’t end up using some of your Materia in the end, leveled-up versions are some of the most valuable items in the game, so you’re welcome to sell the ones you’ve stopped using to various shopkeepers to earn a little extra money.