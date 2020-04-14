Final Fantasy 7 Remake Merch: Posters, Plushies, Puzzles, And More

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s release on PS4 is finally here, and even though it’s just the first episode, it’s still a lengthy role-playing game. GameSpot’s Final Fantasy VII Remake review awarded the game an essential 10/10. If you’re as excited as we are about revisiting Midgar, you’ll probably want to check out the growing collection of merch, which includes a poster collection, vinyl soundtrack, compendium book, and, of course, the numerous collectibles that come with various editions of the game.

If you haven’t gotten your copy of the game just yet, check out our Final Fantasy VII Remake buyer’s guide, which gives a rundown of the numerous editions and bonuses. You should also know that due to the coronavirus pandemic, certain regions (Europe and Australia) will likely receive the game a bit early. Square Enix hopes that everyone who pre-ordered Final Fantasy VII Remake in the US will get their game on launch day, but it’s possible (and understandable) that shortages of physical copies may occur. While you wait for your game to arrive, take a peek at the merch that’s available.

The 1st Class Edition has been sold out for months, but we’ve seen it come back in stock on occasion. It includes a gorgeous Play Arts statue of Cloud Strife on his Hardy Daytona motorcycle and several other goodies in addition to the game:

The $80 Deluxe Edition of Final Fantasy VII Remake also comes with some nice goodies:

The Deluxe Edition has been sold out at many retailers, but you can currently find it at GameStop.

Though it won’t be ready in time for launch, Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview will certainly be a neat collector’s item. The hardcover, 128-page book features full-color illustrations alongside background information on the game’s world, its characters, and the gameplay. Game director Tetsuya Nomura and producer Yoshinori Kitase will pen the introduction. The book is expected to release on September 8 and is available to pre-order at Amazon for $18.42, roughly 25% off its list price.

To celebrate the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix is producing a new vinyl set featuring two LPs: select music from Final Fantasy VII Remake and memorable songs from the original. While these vinyls don’t contain the full soundtracks, they do feature both of the main themes and roughly a dozen more tracks. The foldout sleeve is gorgeously designed and the art on each vinyl showcases Cloud in his two vastly different visual styles. A limited-edition of the vinyl has been sold out for a while, but you can still check retailers to see if it’s in stock.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what every poster looks like in this bundle, but getting 22 high-quality posters for under $20 is a pretty good deal. Each poster is 11 x 14 inches and the collection spans numerous Final Fantasy VII properties: Final Fantasy VII Remake, the original, Advent Children, Dirge of Cerberus, and Crisis Core.

Yes, the Buster Sword makes for a fairly sizable keychain (about four inches), but this metal replica features a great design, especially when you consider the relatively low price.

Final Fantasy VII antagonist Sephiroth is one of the most well-known characters in franchise history. This 10-inch statuette has a striking pose and amazing attention to detail. It’s available to pre-order from the Square Enix Store for $50. The Sephiroth statuette releases August 28.

If you don’t want to shell out the cash for the 1st Class Edition, you can still get a stylish Cloud Strife statue. Standing at nine inches tall, the statuette of course shows Cloud’s Buster Sword hanging over his shoulder. It’s also expected to release August 28.

Whether you call her Aerith or Aeris, this 9-inch statuette will round out your Final Fantasy VII Remake collection. Like Cloud and Sephiroth, Aerith has a realistic look and comes with a display stand. Available to pre-order for $40 at the Square Enix Store, this Aerith statuette releases August 28 as well.

Releasing in July, this 1,000-piece puzzle naturally comes together to form an image of Cloud Strife on his Hardy Daytona motorcycle. The finished puzzle is 27.6 x 19.7 inches, and it’s a picture you’ll probably want to frame.

Tumblers are great for keeping drinks at the right temperature, and it’s becoming a thing for video games to have their own branded tumblers. Final Fantasy VII Remake will join this trend with a pair of options, one featuring Cloud and another showcasing Sephiroth, releasing in May for $29 each. The downside here is that each one only holds 12 ounces of liquid.

Released a couple years back, these rather cute 6-inch Cloud and Sephiroth plushies are still in stock at the Square Enix Store. Each plush costs $20 and could arrive right on time for the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake.