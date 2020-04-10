Final Fantasy 7 Remake Mini-Games Guide: All the Rewards You Get From Completing Them (So Far)

After years and years of waiting for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, did you think after all this time you’d have just as much fun playing a game of Darts as shutting down Shinra? Neither did we! If you’re wondering what to expect, or more specifically, are curious about the rewards you get from FF7’s various mini-games, then look no further! We’ve got all the info you need below.

Look to the Table of Contents to find the information you’re most curious about. We detail where each mini-game is, as well as offer some tips to ensure you nab those rewards in no time.

For more guides, check out our feature highlighting some essential tips to know as you play the game, as well as our guide on how to best spec your characters. You can also see everything we have in our full guide roundup, which also includes our walkthrough. Otherwise, you can read our FF7 Remake review.

Location: Sector 7 Slums, Seventh Heaven

During Chapter 3, there’s a dartboard where you can throw darts in Seventh Heaven. You can find a scoreboard detailing people’s best scores. If you beat Wedge’s top score, he’ll give you a Luck Plus Materia before the end of Chapter 4. You also have the opportunity to earn the Materia by playing the mini-game at that point in the story. To get the top score, try to get as many bulls-eyes as you can by making sure to throw the dart right when the circle closes in on the center. Just watch for the inner circle timer, because if you wait too long, you’ll lose your chance for a swift throw.

Location: Sector 5 Slums, Kid’s Hangout

You may have the rest of the Sector 5 Slums fooled, but everyone knows you aren’t cool unless the kids think you’re cool. The only way to do that is to smash some boxes. If you’ve been following our other guides to find Moogle Medals, you should already know what you’re doing here! Some general tips are to make sure Cloud is using the Deadly Dodge Materia to smash multiple boxes at once and save your strong attacks like Braver for the big, 1500 point boxes!

Rewards: (Normal Mode)

After beating the game, you’ll unlock Hard Mode. When you get back to the Kid’s Hangout, Cloud Strife should already have some of the strongest abilities in the game available to him. If you’re having a tough time, try to equip some Materia that grants you bonus ATB charges, focus on boxes that grant you more time, and again, only attack the big boxes with your strongest attacks.

Rewards (Hard Mode):

Location: Wall Market, Training Gym

This isn’t your grandpa’s squat mini-game this time around! The FF7 Remake has considerably upped the ante in terms of difficulty. One tip we can offer is once you have the rhythm down, pay less attention to the exact timing of your presses, and more to your character’s animations. You’re granted more time than you think to time your button presses, so a couple of milliseconds lost are not worth risking breaking your whole cycle!

Rewards:

Location: Wall Market, Coliseum

The Coliseum in the Wall Market has challenges for individual characters, two-person, and three-person teams of varying difficulty. They aren’t too tricky, so play smart, heal your party, and enjoy earning some bonus SP point items, new Limit Breaks for your party, and more! Once you unlock Hard Mode after beating the game, be sure to come back to take on some end-game challenges!

Events + Rewards (Normal Mode):

Events + Rewards (Hard Mode) – Will update soon!

Location: Shinra HQ, 63rd Floor

Similar to the Coliseum, stop by the 63rd floor in the Shinra building to take on challenges only slightly more complicated than before. Seriously, you should have no trouble here! Scenarios are broken down for Cloud, Tifa, and Barret, as well as some that test your teamwork. Some end-game bosses away those who return here on hard mode!

Rewards: