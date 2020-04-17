Final Fantasy 7 Remake overview: How to beat Fat Chocobo

In Final Fantasy 7 Remake, your buddy Chadley allows you to obtain red Summon Materia if you can defeat digital truth variations of effective opponents. One of those is the damaging as well as adorable Fat Chocobo.

In Chapter 9, you’ll locate Chadley in Wall Market, and he’ll use you the possibility to battle the Fat Chocobo. Defeat it, and you’ll include it to your Summon Materia ranks. While this battle isn’t as tough as the one versus the ice-elemental Shiva, the big bird can still erase your whole team if you’re not cautious.

Here’s what Fat Chocobo assaults to look out for, what techniques to carry out versus it, and also the best Materia to bring right into the fight.

This optional battle against the Fat Chocobo isn’t too tough, but if you’re careless you’ll pass away rapidly.

The huge bird does not have any kind of inherent weak point to exploit, but if you place on adequate pressure via repeated assaults, you can put the Fat Chocobo into a Staggered state.

Fat Chocobo doesn’t move often, so there will be plenty of chances for you to lay hefty, repeated strikes versus it. Usage strikes like Cloud’s Focused Strike to fill up its stagger meter.

While it’s simple to understand when to lay into the Fat Chocobo, you additionally have to be mindful of its Moogle companions that frequently mobilize minions to eliminate along with the huge creature. You can not connect the Moogles, so take note of what they throw at you.

When Fat Chocobo in fact goes on the offensive, it will attempt as well as utilize its huge body to squash you, or it may toss piles of random trash at you. The ideal technique is to run away.

Moogles are actually the largest hazard in this battle. They’ll mobilize apparitions of other enemies to attack you. If you don’t manage the summoned animals, you can get quickly overrun and shed an or else basic fight.

Right here are some transfer to see out for:

Since the Fat Chocobo has no major weaknesses, you can bring whatever you such as to this fight. As long as you maintain the stress as well as regularly attack the large creature and also the smaller summoned minions, the fight should be fairly easy.

Once you defeat the Fat Chocobo, you will instantly receive its Summon Materia.

