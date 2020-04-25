Final Fantasy 7 Remake post-game unlocks and endgame guide

While Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s post-game content is not the traditional new game plus you might expect from other role-playing games, you’ll unlock several new features when you beat the game.

After the credits roll, you’ll be kicked back to your options screen, and information panels pop up detailing what you’ve unlocked. Here’s what you for beating Final Fantasy 7 Remake:

Don’t worry if you beat Final Fantasy 7 Remake without completing every side quest, finishing every VR missions, or collecting all of the various manuscripts hidden in each chapter. After you’ve completed the game, you can go back and load any previous chapter.

Being able to replay chapters and make different decisions can be really helpful, especially if you’re trying to unlock the other two Chapter 14 resolutions you didn’t witness.

To use the new Chapter Selection feature:

All of the progress you’ve made beforehand, like your experience level and unlocked equipment and materia, will carry over to the chapters you load.

Once you’ve selected a chapter to replay, you’ll be asked to choose a difficulty. If you choose Hard Mode, you will no longer be able to use items, and resting only restores HP.

While you can’t just restart the game with Hard Mode enabled for a traditional new game plus run, you can choose the first chapter and start from there. Enemies in this mode will also scale with your level.

If you head back to the Shrina Combat Simulator back in Chapter 17, you’ll also find several Hard Mode-only challenges that are the most difficulty combat encounters in the game. There are also several manuscripts that you can only obtain in Hard Mode.

