Final Fantasy 7 Remake Pre-Loading Now Live

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is just days away now, and if you plan to get it digitally through the PlayStation Store you can start downloading the game now. Square Enix announced that pre-loading is now available, letting you have it all ready to go in time for launch day. Pre-ordering digitally also nets you a PS4 theme.

Digital may well be the way to go for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as physical copies appear to be hard to come by in some territories, in part due to supply disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, Sony has started to slow download speeds to help ease demand and increase reliability. With four days to go until launch you should have plenty of time to complete the 85 GB download.

Reviews for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake have come in and they’re largely positive. GameSpot’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake review has joined the rare company of 10/10s.

“Regardless of your history with the original game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an astounding achievement,” Tamoor Hussain wrote. “The wait for its release was a long one, but in gameplay, story, characters, and music, it delivers–the wait was worth it. For first-time players, it’s an opportunity to understand why Final Fantasy VII is held in such high regard. It’s the chance to experience a multifaceted story that grapples with complex subject matter, be in the company of memorable characters, and be moved by their plight. For returning fans, this isn’t the Final Fantasy VII your mind remembers, it’s the one your heart always knew it to be.”

