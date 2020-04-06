Final Fantasy 7 Remake Review Roundup

Final Fantasy 7 is one of the most beloved games in Square Enix’s catalog, and this week it finally gets its long-awaited remake. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is just the first part of the story, with more entries to come in the future. That has left some wondering if this entry would feel like a complete package, and the answer from critics is in.

The consensus is a resounding yes. Critics agree that despite the limited scope, FF7 Remake is a complete work in its own right and a loving tribute to the classic game. GameSpot’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake Review concludes that this entry takes what was great about the original and makes it even better. As a result, it has become the latest of only a handful of games to earn a 10/10 from GameSpot.

“The majority of the game is new material, lovingly introduced to further detail a picture that had been painted in broad strokes,” Tamoor Hussain wrote. “This isn’t a game that panders to fans, as newcomers can also enjoy the majesty of Midgar and learn to love characters for the first time, all while playing a mechanically dense and rewarding role-playing game. Even if it’s just a piece of the original Final Fantasy VII, this remake takes one of the most beloved games of all time and elevates it higher.”

For more, we’ve included a selection of other reviews in the roundup below. If you want an even wider view from around the industry, check out our sister site Metacritic for tons more reviews.

“Regardless of your history with the original game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an astounding achievement. The wait for its release was a long one, but in gameplay, story, characters, and music, it delivers–the wait was worth it. For first-time players, it’s an opportunity to understand why Final Fantasy VII is held in such high regard. It’s the chance to experience a multifaceted story that grapples with complex subject matter, be in the company of memorable characters, and be moved by their plight. For returning fans, this isn’t the Final Fantasy VII your mind remembers, it’s the one your heart always knew it to be.” – Tamoor Hussain [Full Review]

“There’s a lot to say about Final Fantasy 7 Remake – how it wasn’t afraid to shake up the story in parts where it mattered, or how it trusted its characters to hold up under increased screen time and scrutiny. How it’s a game that will frustrate with difficult boss mechanics or out-dated mini-game mechanics in an effort to preserve nostalgia or create a challenge, and how it perseveres despite that through sheer charm. Above all, though, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a picture-perfect return to Midgar.” – Cody Gravelle [Full Review]

“If you’re willing to keep an open mind, you’ll be able to enjoy Final Fantasy VII Remake for what it is at its core: a gorgeous, well-made, and fun RPG that successfully retells one of the best video game stories ever told with a few twists.” – Ed McGlone [Full Review]

“Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a spectacle from start to finish. You can tell how much care has been taken to bring this story back to life for modern audiences. As a retelling of a classic with plenty of surprises in store, the Remake offers engaging experiences for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Its action-packed combat, engrossing story, and gorgeously detailed setting successfully reminds you why Final Fantasy 7 is beloved by so many.” – Heather Wald [Full Review]

“In the end — after thinking on it for some time and removing nostalgia from the equation entirely — I came to the conclusion that this world is full of powerful characters and a setting that’s worth remembering: remake or not.” – Chris Carter [Full Review]

“This remake of a legendary RPG finds an impressive equilibrium between its past and its present, crafting a distinctive world and exciting combat system that feel modern.” – Joe Juba [Full Review]

“At times it felt almost overwhelming to actually be playing it – like Square Enix had made a game specifically for me. I just wish the loyalty to the source material lasted throughout. Despite that, there’s no denying that this is the best Final Fantasy has been in a long time.” – Kirk McKeand [Full Review]

“Final Fantasy 7 Remake sets out to fully re-imagine a classic RPG with improved combat and an expanded story. Unfortunately, it’s hurt by weak side quests and a surplus of padding, and its biggest change is bound to be controversial. It’s one of the most coherent and enjoyable Final Fantasy releases in years, but it’s also likely to be one of the most divisive.” – Kat Bailey [Full Review]