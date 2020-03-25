Final Fantasy 7 Remake Was A “Scary” Project For Square Enix

The second episode in Square Enix’s “Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake” docuseries reveals that reimagining the classic 1997 title for modern PS4 players was a “scary” undertaking for the team.

Longtime series writer Kazushige Nojima, alongside some other prominent Square Enix developers like director Motomu Toriyama and producer Yoshinori Kitase, spoke at length about the development behind the story and characters of FFVII Remake. Nojima said that while he’s glad the 20-plus-year-old story still resonates with players, he was nervous about tackling the challenge of remaking the game.

“I do have a feeling that the original game caught the zeitgeist of the time it was made. It will be very interesting to see if it still resonates in a similar way today,” Nojima said. “That people still like something I was thinking about twenty-odd years ago makes me very happy. But it is also a little bit scary having to remake all of those things that people have such a strong attachment to. It can be nerve-wracking!”

Also in the second episode of the docuseries, Square Enix talked about rewriting FFVII Remake’s dialogue to meet the standards of other modern games, how faithful the reimagining is to the original title, expanding Midgar with new scenes to deepen character relationships, and more. Be sure to read up on the first episode, where Square Enix showed off some new gameplay alongside a bunch of never-before-seen screenshots.

In other FFVII Remake news, Square Enix said that the upcoming PS4 release is comparable in size to other mainline Final Fantasy entries. The team also detailed why it cut Red XIII from being a playable character this time around. With FFVII Remake expected to release in multiple parts and spanning at least two Blu-ray discs, it’s possible for Red XIII to appear as a more fully-realized character later in the series’ life cycle.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on April 10 for PS4 as a timed exclusive until March 2021. You can check out our FFVII Remake pre-order guide to learn about the bonuses that come with diving in early.