Final Fantasy 7 Remake: What is Materia and where to find it

You know how to use this, right?

Materia, the beautiful, luminescent crystals found throughout the world of Final Fantasy VII. All magic requires Materia and there are many, many Materia. Some are easy to find or even given to you as you progress in the game; while others can be missed if you don’t have a careful eye. A few can’t even be obtained until you’ve beat the game. Fortunately, we know where to find and how to use every Materia in the Final Fantasy VII Remake. What is Materia anyway?

In the world of Final Fantasy VII, Materia are pieces of crystalized Mako, the lifeblood of the planet. These powerful crystals grant the holder the ability to cast spells, boost their stats, and even summon incredible spirits to fight alongside them in battle. In order to use magic in the Final Fantasy VII Remake, you’ll need to scour each stage to find these glowing crystals. Fortunately, you can go back and replay using the Chapter Select feature in case you miss one. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more How do I equip Materia?

Equipping Materia is pretty simple. Press the options button to open your Main Menu. Press X to select Materia & Equipment. Select the character you wish to equip. Source: Android Central Press △ to set Materia. Press X on an empty slot. Source: Android Central Select the Materia you wish to equip. Source: Android Central Press X to equip Materia. And just like that, your Materia is equipped. While you can swap out Materia easily, you can only equip as many Materia as you have slots in your weapons and accessories, so choose wisely! What Materia are available? Throughout Final Fantasy VII Remake, there are five categories of Materia: Magic Materia (Green), Command Materia (Yellow), Support Materia (Blue), Complete Materia (Purple), and Summoning Materia (Red). Within each category are several types, most of which can be leveled up to increase their uses.

Materia Color Uses Healing Green Cure, Cura, Regen, Curaga Cleansing Green Poisona, Esuna, Resist Revival Green Raise, Arise Fire Green Fire, Fira, Firaga Ice Green Blizzard, Blizzara, Blizzaga Lighting Green Thunder, Thundara, Thundaga Wind Green Aero, Aerora, Aeroga Poison Green Bio, Biora, Bioga Barrier Green Barrier, Manaward, Manawall Binding Green Sleep, Silence, Berserk Subversion Green Breach, Dispel Time Green Haste, Slow, Stop Elemental Blue +8%, +15%, +25% elemental damage/ halves, prevents, absorbs elemental damage received Magnify Blue Expand range of linked materia/ effect reduced 60%, 45%, 25% Warding Blue Reduce debuff duration 25%, 50%, 100% Synergy Blue Activates Synergy HP Absorption Blue 20%, 30%, 40% damage dealt Chakra Yellow Restores 20%, 25%, 30%, 35%, 40% Assess Yellow Single target, All targets ATB Boost Yellow 360s, 300s, 240s, 180s, 120s Prayer Yellow Slight, Modest, Moderate, Great, Significant HP Restoration Steal Yellow Steal Enemy Skill Yellow Learn and use enemy skills HP Up Purple 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% MP Up Purple 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% Magic Up Purple 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25% Luck Up Purple 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% Gil Up Purple 100% EXP Up Purple 100% Deadly Dodge Purple Deadly Dodge, Increase potency Parry Purple Parry, Increase damage First Strike Purple Small, Medium, Large ATB increase at start Auto-Cure Purple Auto-Cure 3 time, 10 times Item Master Purple 30%, 40%, 50% ATB Stagger Purple Small, Medium, Large ATB boost on staggering foe ATB Assist Purple Small, Medium, Large ATB boost for ally when repeating command 2 times Provoke Purple Draw enemy’s attention when allies are severely injured Steadfast Purple Take less damage and medium ATB boost when guarding Skill Master Purple Small, Medium, Large ATB boost when using 3 types of commands Refocus Purple Refocus limit break Pedometer Purple Rewards traveling a certain number of steps Ifrit Red Summon Ifrit Chocobo & Moogle Red Summon Chocobo and Moogle Shiva Red Summon Shiva Fat Chocobo Red Summon Fat Chocobo Leviathan Red Summon Leviathan Bahamut Red Summon Bahamut Chocobo Chick Red Summon Chocobo Chick Carbunkle Red Cummon Carbunkle Cactaur Red Summon Cactaur

Where do I get Materia?

As you progress through Final Fantasy VII Remake, you will find Materia in several different ways. Some you will be given. Others you will find as treasure. Some you will have to earn through battle. Others still you will have to buy with your hard earned Gil. Fortunately, we know where every Materia can be found: Healing Materia: Ch. 2, automatic. Ch. 5, second passenger car, in plain sight.

Fire Materia: Ch. 2 automatic. Ch. 3, side quest Nuisance in the Factory.

HP Up Materia: Ch. 2, behind a car after the first group of enemies. Ch. 10, Switchyard Section B, between train compartments. Ch. 16, 64F Ceiling Air, in ventilation shaft.

Deadly Dodge Materia: Ch. 2, on the main path after the first group of enemies, in plain sight.

Ice Materia: Ch. 3, buy in shop. Ch. 3, cave at the start of Scrap Blvd. Ch. 13, Underground Test Site B2 Type-D Specimens Creche, in plain sight.

Lighting Materia: Ch. 3, buy in shop. Ch. 5, left of the vending machine. Ch. 7, Mako Reactor 5 B-7.

Chakra Materia: Ch. 3, automatic. Ch. 14, on the ground in the church. Ch. 14, reward for freeing Kotch.

Assess Materia: Ch. 3, automatic.

Cleansing Materia: Ch. 3, side quest Rat Problem.

Auto-Cure Materia: Ch 3. side quest Chadley’s Report.

Wind Materia: Ch 3. buy from Chadley after completing Intel 2.

ATB Boost Materia: buy from Chadley after completing Intel 4.

Ifrit Materia: Ch. 3, conclusion, automatic.

Revival Materia: Ch. 4, after beating Roche, in plain sight.

Luck Up Materia: Ch. 4, gift from Wedge if you beat his high score in Dart in Ch. 3. Ch. 9, side quest Burning Thighs.

Chocobo & Moogle Materia: Ch.6, hidden behind the fans.

Poison Materia: Ch. 6, purchase from vending machine. Ch. 10, Sector 7-6 of Main Aquaduct. Ch. 14, Old Aquaduct 1, in plain sight.

MP Up Materia: Ch. 6, buy from vending machine. Ch. 6 Plate Mid-Level, Section H, Sun Lamp 3. Ch. 8, after defeating Rude, in plain sight.

Elemental Materia: Ch. 6 Plate Mid-Level, Section H, Sun Lamp 3. Ch. 14, complete all side quests to earn “Letter from a Guardian Angel”.

Magic Up Materia: Ch. 7, Front Gate, Security Ops, push the three switches in sync four times in a row. Ch. 14, side quest Wavering Heart.

Prayer Materia: Ch. 8, automatic. Ch. 14, side quest Corneo’s Stash, behind the red and gold gates.

Refocus Materia: Ch. 8, automatic.

First Strike Materia: Ch. 8, buy from Chadley after completing Intel 6-9.

Synergy Materia: Ch. 8, buy from Chadley after completing Intel 6-9.

Steal Materia: Ch. 8, buy from Chadley after completing Intel 6-9.

Provoke Materia: Ch. 8, buy from Chadley after completing Intel 6-9.

Steadfast Materia: Ch. 8, buy from Chadley after completing Intel 6-9.

Binding Materia: Ch. 9, second minigame.

Magnify Materia: Ch. 9, third minigame.

Item Master Materia: Ch. 9, buy from Chadley after completing Intel 11.

ATB Stagger Materia: Ch. 9, buy from Chadley after completing Intel 13 and 14.

ATB Assist Materia: Ch. 9, buy from Chadley after completing Intel 13 and 14.

Barrier Materia: Ch. 9, Wall Market, end of a crowded alley to the north of Chadley.

Warding Materia: Ch. 10, south section of Aquaduct 1. Ch. 13, Underground Test Site B2 Type-D Specimens Creche, in a cage to the right of the stairs.

Subversion Materia: Ch. 11, automatic for beating Ghoul.

Enemy Skill Materia: Ch. 13, buy from Chadley after completing Intel 16.

Pedometer Materia: Ch.14, Aerith’s House, after cut scene with Tifa, in plain sight.

Parry Materia: Ch. 14, buy from Chadley after completing Intel 12.

Time Materia: Ch. 14, side quest Missing Children. Ch. 17, to left of central control terminal.

HP Absorption Materia: Ch. 14, buy from Chadley after completing Intel 19.

Gil Up Materia: Ch. 16, Combat Sim Two-Person Team vs. High Flyers.

EXP Up Materia: Ch. 16, Combat Sim Three-Person Team vs. Team Ragbar

Skill Master Materia: Chapter Select, buy from Chadley after completing Intel 17 after obtaining all weapons.

Shiva Materia: reward for completing Intel 5.

Fat Chocobo Materia: reward for completing Intel 10.

Leviathan Materia: reward for completing Intel 15.

Bahamut Materia: reward for completing Intel 20

Chocobo Chick Materia: Preorder.

Carbunkle Materia: Deluxe or Collectors Edition.

Cactaur Materia: Deluxe or Collectors Edition. What are AP and how do I use them?

