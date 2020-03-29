Final Fantasy 7 Remake Won’t Be Delayed, But Physical Copies Might

Update (3/27): Square Enix has provided another update on Final Fantasy VII Remake’s physical release. Essentially, Square can’t guarantee that physical copies will make it in time for FFVII Remake’s April 10 launch as “many countries are limiting entry or closing their national and state borders and restricting the distribution and delivery of non-essential items.” However, Square remains committed to ensuring that FFVII Remake pre-orders placed through the company’s official store are delivered in time for launch.

Update (3/20): Square Enix has shared a quick update on the state of Final Fantasy VII Remake’s release. According to the statement below, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is “increasingly likely to affect the distribution and retail landscape in Europe, Australia, and the Americas.” In a similar situation, Amazon said shipments for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal could be delayed because of the pandemic. As it stands, though, Square Enix remains committed to meeting FFVII Remake’s April 10 PS4 launch–if you want to grab it digitally, you’re set.

Original story follows below…

Square Enix, after assessing the global impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, is still moving forward with Final Fantasy VII Remake’s April 10 release date on PlayStation 4. However, the company has stated that the virus’s spread may cause the game’s distribution to get caught up, causing issues for those seeking physical copies of the game on day one.

According to a statement from FFVII Remake’s official Twitter, “the unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape” has increased the likelihood that fans may not get their physical copies of the game on April 10.

This comes amid a similar scenario to the releases of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal, in which retail chain GameStop has cancelled the midnight launches of these two games in response to growing concerns over the coronavirus. Both titles launched Friday, March 20.

“Due to the extraordinary circumstances the world is facing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to update you on how this will impact the forthcoming release of Final Fantasy VII Remake,” the statement reads. “Our priority is the wellbeing and safety of our fans and customers, taking into account regional government and World Health Organization advice.

“The worldwide release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on April 10 will go ahead. However, with the unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape which varies across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date.

“We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis and working with our partners, retailers, and Square Enix teams across Europe and the Americas, to do everything we can to ensure as many of you as possible can play the game on April 10.”

Square Enix recently shared a ton of new FFVII Remake screenshots that show off some brand-new characters and locations, Cloud in a dress during the controversial (and now extremely high-res) cross-dressing mission, and more. We’ve also learned that Red XIII won’t be playable in this upcoming release.