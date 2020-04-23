Final Fantasy Tactics Crossover Event In Brave Exvius Begins

The free-to-play RPG mobile title War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is currently running a crossover event with Final Fantasy Tactics to celebrate the launch of the game worldwide. Now through to May 12, players can jump into the app and start earning limited-time only rewards and bonuses.

While the game was still a Japan exclusive title, there were numerous crossovers with Final Fantasy Tactics, with the first event running back in December 2019. Square Enix confirmed the global release of War of the Visions would have its first crossover event on April 22 on Twitter.

All players will be able to perform a free x10 Summon from April 22 to May 1, with each summon guaranteeing at least a Unit or Vision Card of MR rarity or better. UR Units Ramza and Orlandea are up for grabs as well during this period.

A log in bonus will also be running, with daily rewards being given out for simply logging in each day, including rare character enhancement materials and in-game currency.

Various quests will be running during this event, with players able to earn special event medals that can be exchanged for character enhancement materials for Ramza, Orlandeau, and Gaffgarion. A challenging quest called an Ex-Quest has also been added, rewarding players who complete the challenge with the crafting recipe for Ramza’s sword Nagnarok.

The collaboration shop will also be selling valuable enhancement materials, crafting items, and more for a limited-time only. Players will also be able to purchase a special park that includes the UR Unit Ramza and more..

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is available through the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon App Store.