Final Fantasy VII Remake All Weapons: Character Builds and Best Materia

All weapon locations and materia recommendations

Looking for all of the weapons in Final Fantasy VII Remake and their locations? Looking for character build ideas for each weapon, and materia recommendations? Well, you’ve come to the right place. In this Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 guide, we’re going to go over where you can find every weapon in the game, and also break down each weapon’s strengths as well as what materia you should consider slotting.

Location: Cloud’s starting weapon.

Strengths: A solid all-round weapon for Cloud. Its upgrades lean towards physical attack power, but overall, the Buster Sword allows Cloud to fulfil a number of different roles thanks to the wide range of stat boosts that it provides. If you want Cloud to be your front line fighter, capable of dishing out good damage while also casting magic here and there, you can’t go wrong with the Buster Sword.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Given to you near the beginning of the game, can’t miss it.

Strengths: Another good all-round weapon for Cloud, but with more of a focus on defence and magic. The Iron Blade is a great choice if you want Cloud to be more of a tanky character with magic support, while still dishing out decent physical damage.

Recommended Materia:

Location: A reward for completing the ‘Kids on Patrol’ side quest in Chapter 8.

Strengths: The Nail Bat transforms Cloud into a highly specialised physical fighter. It doesn’t have any magic boosting upgrades, instead focusing mostly on physical attack and critical damage. If you want Cloud to do nothing but smash his enemies into pieces, this is the weapon for you.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Buy it from the weapon shop in Wall Market.

Strengths: Hardedge is a potent physical attack weapon, but it’s not quite as specialised as the Nail Bat. It boasts several magic-based upgrades, while also providing some decent defensive perks. A great choice if you want Cloud to be a damage dealer, but don’t want him to be completely one dimensional. Surprisingly versatile depending on slotted materia.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Buy it from the weapon shop in Wall Market in Chapter 14.

Strengths: The Mythril Saber is all about magic. Its upgrades can transform Cloud into one of the party’s primary magic users, ideally focusing on offensive magic spells since he fights at close range. But support spells are also an option given the raw magic boosts on offer. If you want Cloud to be a specialised magic user, this is the sword for you.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Found in a purple chest that’s located in Chapter 17. Extremely hard to miss — you’re put in control of Cloud right in front of this chest after a cutscene.

Strengths: A magic-based weapon that’s a little more balanced than the Mythril Saber. Alongside its potent magic upgrades, it boasts a few defensive perks as well as some decent physical attack augments. A solid choice if you want Cloud to remain a relatively balanced fighter, but with a knack for either dealing magical damage, or supporting the party with healing or barrier spells.

Recommended Materia:

Location: This is Tifa’s starting weapon.

Strengths: Like Cloud’s Buster Sword, the Leather Gloves are Tifa’s all-round weapon with a slight physical attacking edge. Their upgrades are all pretty straightforward, and Tifa gets some nice defensive boosts, with a number of defence and HP bonuses. The perfect fit if you want Tifa to cover every base.

Recommended Materia:

Location: A reward for beating a boss in Chapter 5. Can’t miss it.

Strengths: The Metal Knuckles are geared almost entirely towards physical attacks. With these, Tifa is set up to be your main melee damage dealer at the cost of much weaker magic and noticeably lower defences (which aren’t that great to begin with). Excellent for pummelling staggered opponents and dealing huge damage, but you need to keep an eye on Tifa’s HP in tougher fights.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Found in a purple chest that’s located in Chapter 7. It’s in one of the corridors that connects the engineering labs where you use the key cards. Very hard to miss.

Strengths: A pretty balanced weapon that has a moderate focus on magic. The Sonic Strikers don’t turn Tifa into an all-out mage, but they do allow her to effectively add offensive or support spells — or both — to her toolkit. If you’re okay with taking a bit of a hit to her defensive potential, then the Sonic Strikers are worth a shot.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Found in a chest that’s located in Chapter 10. In the sewers, at the very first sluice gate that you open, crawl under it and the chest is just ahead.

Strengths: Feathered Gloves are yet another fairly balanced weapon option for Tifa, mostly promoting physical attack. However, they do boast slightly more nuanced upgrades, such as damage reduction on block, and faster ATB gain. Overall they’re very hard to fault, and allow Tifa to fill a number of roles while fighting up close with the enemy.

Recommended Materia:

Location: A reward for beating a boss in Chapter 13. Can’t miss it.

Strengths: The Mythril Claws are Tifa’s definitive magic-boosting weapon. That said, they’re definitely geared towards offensive magic spells thanks to a number of spell power and elemental upgrades. If you want to take advantage of Tifa’s high natural speed and turn her into a Midgar’s fastest spell-slinging mage, these claws are for you.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Found in a chest that’s located in Chapter 16. When you’re forced to control Tifa for some platforming, you can find this chest off to the side of the room on top of a platform. To get there, go around the first ladder instead of climbing it, and then cross over there using the hanging bars.

Strengths: Purple Pain is built for making the most of Tifa’s critical hits, boasting a number of critical hit rate and critical hit damage upgrades. Tifa already has the fastest physical attacks in the game, which means she can really rack up the damage if she’s getting multiple critical hits in quick succession. With a little luck, Tifa can tear through enemies with this weapon.

Recommended Materia:

Location: This is Barret’s starting weapon.

Strengths: Barret’s starting weapon is his most balanced option, sporting a a wide range of basic upgrades. Barret is a naturally tanky character, but the Gatling Gun lets him branch out in a number of directions depending on his equipped materia.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Given to you at the end of Chapter 6. Can’t miss it.

Strengths: The Light Machine Gun allows Barret to adopt a more supporting role thanks to a high number of magic upgrades. However, it doesn’t forsake physical attack completely, making it a reasonably balanced weapon choice. It’s a great fit if you want Barret to be an all-round fighter, while also keeping the party topped up with healing magic.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Buy it from the Sector 7 Slums Weapon Shop owner in Chapter 13.

Strengths: Big Bertha is all about having as much HP as possible. Barret already has the highest natural HP in the game, and this weapon grants him multiple different stat boosts if he’s able to maintain most of his health in battle. If you want Barret to be the party’s primary tank while also dishing out big damage, this is the gun for you.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Buy them from the Moogle kid in Chapter 14. Costs 7 Moogle Medals.

Strengths: Steel Pincers turn Barret into a melee attacker, but there’s much more to them than that. Take one look at their upgrades and it becomes clear that they’re designed to transform Barret into an offensive magic user, boasting a load of magic-based boosts. While we’re not totally sold on Barret being the party’s primary mage, this weapon lets Barret deal big damage, both physically and magically.

Recommended Materia:

Location: A reward for completing the ‘Subterranean Menace’ side quest in Chapter 14.

Strengths: Like the Steel Pincers, the Wrecking Ball turns Barret into a melee attack character. The weapon itself is all about dealing heavy physical damage thanks to a large number of attack boosting upgrades. If you want Barret to be your party’s big damage dealer, always up close and personal with the enemy, then the Wrecking Ball is a great choice.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Pay Hart 10,000 gil in Chapter 16.

Location: This is Aerith’s starting weapon.

Strengths: The Guard Stick may be Aerith’s starting weapon, but it’s not as balanced as you might think based on what the other characters have to work with. This thing’s actually geared quite heavily towards magic, just like Aerith herself. It’s a solid choice if you just want to stick to Aerith’s inherent strengths as it boasts a large number of basic but effective magic upgrades.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Buy it from the Moogle kid in Chapter 8. Costs 2 Moogle Medals.

Strengths: The Silver Staff allows Aerith to go all-in on all types of magic, which is arguably the best fit for her. It boasts upgrades that benefit both offensive and support magic, while also boosting her magic power considerably. Once you’ve unlocked many of these upgrades, it outclasses the Guard Stick as a magic-based weapon.

Recommended Materia:

Location: A reward for completing ‘A Dynamite Body’ side quest or ‘Shears’ Counterattack’ side quest in Chapter 9. The side quest you get depends on earlier events in the story, but either will give you the weapon.

Strengths: This is Aerith’s definitive offensive magic weapon. If you want to transform her into one of the party’s main damage dealers, you can’t go wrong with the Arcane Scepter. Loads of magic attack power upgrades, as well as elemental boosts, ensure that she’s hitting enemy weaknesses for maximum damage.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Found in a chest that’s located in Chapter 11. Near the beginning of the Train Graveyard, instead of going up the first ladder, head through an abandoned carriage instead. You’ll find the chest in the small open area at the end of it.

Strengths: Yet another magic-based weapon for Aerith, except it also has a few defensive upgrades. There’s not really much to say here. If you want to give Aerith just a little more survivability, while also maintaining her magical prowess, the Mythril Rod is a good choice.

Recommended Materia:

Location: Must be stolen from the boss at the end of Chapter 11. You’ll need the ‘Steal’ materia equipped to a character in order to get this weapon.

Location: Found in a chest that’s located in Chapter 17. The chest is in the room where this chapter begins, making it very hard to miss.

Strengths: The Reinforced Staff leans into more defensive territory by sacrificing all-out magical upgrades. While it still allows Aerith to be the party’s main magic user — offensively or in a supporting role — it gives her some solid defensive bonuses to work with. A great weapon to have if you think Aerith is too frail in tougher fights.

Recommended Materia:

Alongside the recommended materia that we’ve listed for each weapon, we also have some advice on the “best” materia to use in Final Fantasy VII Remake. The following materia should always be considered, just because they’re so useful.

