Final Fantasy VII Remake Being Bundled with PS4 Consoles in Japan

Will it come west?

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 4. To celebrate the arrival of this long-awaited revival, Sony and Square Enix have teamed up for an official bundle pack, allowing fans to buy a PS4 console with a copy of the game in the box. The catch is that, right now, it’s only been confirmed for Japan.

If you’re worried you’re missing out on a fancy, special edition PS4 console with a custom design, fear not. The bundles, one for the standard model and one for the PS4 Pro, include regular Jet Black machines:

One nifty bonus, however, is a dynamic theme featuring that signature FFVII image. Over on the Japanese PlayStation Blog, it’s emphasised that these bundles will be in very limited supply. The regular PS4 pack costs ¥29,980 plus tax, and the Pro bundle comes in at ¥39,980 plus tax. Google tells us that these prices roughly translate to $275 and $367 respectively.

This isn’t quite the end of the story, though. On the same page, a special faceplate for the standard PS4 model is also being advertised. This lets you replace your console’s top cover with a Final Fantasy VII Remake themed one:

If you were to buy this as well as the regular PS4 bundle, you’ll effectively have a special edition console. Bit of a roundabout way of doing things, but there you go.

Hopefully these products will be made available to western audiences too, as we imagine plenty of people would buy them. With the current state of things, though, perhaps it’s unlikely. We’ll have to wait and see. What do you think of this? Would you be interested in a Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 bundle? Pray it comes overseas in the comments below.