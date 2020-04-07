Final Fantasy VII Remake: Chocobo Search Side Quest Locations

Where to find the chocobos in Final Fantasy VII Remake

Where are the chocobos in Final Fantasy VII Remake? This Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 guide covers the ‘Chocobo Search’ side quest (Side Quest 14) that’s available in Chapter 14. You’ll be tasked with finding three chocobos out in the field, and this particular side quest is well worth doing. Complete it, and you’ll be rewarded with a chocobo pass, which lets you fast travel between chocobo stations for free, which is great when you’re finishing off the other optional quests in this chapter.

Below, you’ll find the locations for all three chocobos in the Chocobo Search side quest.

Location: Nuts ‘n’ Bolts Hills

You’ll find the first chocobo in the north of the Nuts ‘n’ Bolts Hills area, in the Sector 5 Slums (north of the inhabited slums).

Right here, where the player arrow is:

Location: Sanctuary Way

You’ll find the second chocobo in the middle of the Santuary Way area, in the Sector 5 Slums. From the church, just head south and you’ll come across it eventually. Alternatively, just head towards the church from the south, and you’ll spot it after walking for a bit.

It’s here, where the player arrow is:

Location: Collapsed Expressway – Old Bypass

To find the third and final chocobo, enter the Collapsed Expressway from the entrance outside of Sector 7, south from Wall Market. Keep going through the tunnel and you’ll spot the chocobo once you’ve fought your way past all the bandits.

The third chocobo is here, where the player arrow is:

Once you’ve found all three, simply talk to Chocobo Sam outside of Wall Market to collect your reward.

As part of our Final Fantasy VII Remake guide you can also find out: How Long To Finish The Game?, How Many Chapters Does It Have? as well as information about New Game +, Chapter Select, Endgame, and How to Unlock Hard Mode. For help with other side quests, check out our Corneo’s Secret Stash Locations guide.